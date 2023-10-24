You don't always have to do a full gut renovation to vastly improve your home — no matter what HGTV tells us. As we all know, little things like painting or swapping out hardware can go a long way in turning our homes into our DREAM homes.
And recently, Reddit user u/Super_dupa2 was interested in just that when they asked, "What small upgrade made a huge difference at your house?"
Thousands of people commented with the little upgrades they've made in their homes. Below are the top, best, most often repeated comments — and who knows, they might be ones you'll end up making in your house:
1. "A better shower. If you can't redo the whole bathroom, just replace the head. This also works if you rent — just keep the old one in a box so you can bring the nice one to your next house."
2. "Methodically buying phone chargers with long-enough cables to not have to ever move one again."
3. "My wife and I got separate blankets. No more fighting about who takes the covers while we’re sleeping. Highly recommend — 10/10!"
4. "Soft-close cabinets and toilet seats."
5. "Blackout curtains for sleeping. Such a game changer."
6. "Smart outlets for Christmas lights, both inside and outside. I have them scheduled to turn on at sunset and turn off at midnight."
7. "I replaced dated lighting fixtures. Now the fixtures are properly grounded, the interior looks more updated, and there is more/better light."
8. "Installing a gooseneck kitchen faucet."
9. "A curved shower curtain rod. You get so much more arm space."
10. "Spending a day mounting my artwork. It felt so much more like my home after that."
11. "I had a window above the stairs that the neighbors could see through, so I went on Amazon and spent 40 bucks on some plastic window film that makes it look like stained glass. It turned out AMAZING and lasted forever."
12. "Mine are mostly kitchen based because I cook dinner pretty much every night. Having a couple of those magnetic wall-mounted knife holders frees so much room on my countertops. A wall-mounted spice rack with glass jars keeps my spices where I can see them and monitor levels. Much easier to access than storing them in a cabinet or in the pantry."
13. "I put smart bulbs in my bedroom so that I can dim and turn the lights off using my phone or with voice commands through my Nest Mini. Eventually I’ll replace all the bulbs in my house with them and use my old iPad as a hub to control the lights in the whole house."
14. "We replaced our shallow double kitchen sink with a single industrial sink. So much easier for filling pots and doing dishes."
15. "A Roomba. Living in a house with many small siblings, you have no idea how much time a Roomba saved."
16. "A proper mesh Wi-Fi network. It used to be so annoying to lose the signal in some parts of the house."
17. "Those little battery-powered lights that light up only when someone passes by."
18. "Bought an espresso machine 'cause I was tired of how expensive buying coffee every day got. Life changer if you’re into coffee."
19. And lastly: "A Tushy bidet."
You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.