9.

"My skeptical, scientist, tough-guy father believes in ghosts and had many personal experiences in the 1960s while living in an ancient apartment building that had been used as a hospital during the Civil War. Didn't used to believe in them until he and his old roommate told me some stories several years back. I knew he'd lived there for several years in college but I was in my twenties the first time he told me anything about the ghosts. Then, I moved into my own 100-year-old house and had a few encounters of my own."