Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    People Are Losing Their Minds Over "Saltburn," And Here Are Some Hilarious Spoiler-Free Reactions To It

    "I'm not the same person I was one movie ago."

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy Saltburn release date to all who celebrate! While the movie did have a limited release starting last week, it officially got its full release as of today.

    &quot;Saltburn&quot; poster
    MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, the dark comedy (which is also a period piece set in the olden days of 2006, in a grand English country estate) is a wild ride and complete mindf**k, and needless to say, I loved every minute of it.

    Screenshot from &quot;Saltburn&quot;
    MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Knowing just how unhinged this movie is, I had to do a tweet reactions roundup for it! And don't worry, if you haven't seen the movie, there aren't really any spoilers in them for it, but if you have seen the movie, then you'll appreciate and laugh at these a lot:

    1.

    HBO / Via Twitter: @lukethedumbass

    2.

    Twitter: @JRParham

    3.

    Twitter: @awejones

    4.

    HIDEO_KOJIMA/ Twitter: @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN / Via Twitter: @majacobs

    5.

    Amazon MGM Studios Distribution / Via Twitter: @andrewnavs

    6.

    Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @mxmtaron

    7.

    Twitter: @wtpocomer

    8.

    Twitter: @casey_myer

    9.

    Twitter: @LongMacVampyr

    10.

    Twitter: @quinngentina

    11.

    Twitter: @AWLies

    12.

    Warner Bros. Televsision / Via Twitter: @DulDulWat

    13.

    Twitter: @cIitarek

    14.

    Universal Pictures / Via Twitter: @alicentstark

    15.

    Twitter: @butcherdrown

    16.

    Paramount Network / Via Twitter: @wh0rchata

    17.

    Amazon MGM Studios Distribution / Via Twitter: @HungerHuman

    18.

    Twitter: @spacegaycowboy

    19.

    Netflix / Via Twitter: @alyssaacorrine

    20.

    Twitter: @inoelshikari

    21.

    Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @lainey098