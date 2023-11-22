People Are Losing Their Minds Over "Saltburn," And Here Are Some Hilarious Spoiler-Free Reactions To It

Browse links
"I'm not the same person I was one movie ago."
just watched saltburn pic.twitter.com/gmLqAoN4fw— barbara from HR (@lukethedumbass) November 22, 2023
The energy that Saltburn gave off the entire time I was watching it pic.twitter.com/7LL29bNq5w— Josh Parham (@JRParham) November 22, 2023
Saltburn dares to ask the question, “What if CMBYK were just unequivocally more fucked up?”— Andiamo (@awejones) November 21, 2023
Jacob Elordi bringing Barry Keoghan home to Saltburn pic.twitter.com/1TXwaQbz6Z— Matt Jacobs (@majacobs) November 22, 2023
i'm not the same person i was one movie ago #saltburn pic.twitter.com/Gs3XDR5TLv— ANDREW (@andrewnavs) November 22, 2023
just watched saltburn pic.twitter.com/oZo5YbVgj7— el (@mxmtaron) November 20, 2023
me in the cinema watching saltburn pic.twitter.com/m09XeMGPsl— daria (@wtpocomer) November 20, 2023
Saltburn is a movie you need to see in the theater, yes because the cinematography is gorgeous, but mainly because you need to be in a room with people when certain things happen to hear the crowds reaction because it made things even funnier— Casey (@casey_myer) November 18, 2023
Babylon and Saltburn are a part of a new genre; "provocative" cinema for people who don't like provocative cinema pic.twitter.com/uJQE6FzKf7— jacob (@LongMacVampyr) November 22, 2023
emerald fennell sitting down to write the third act of saltburn: pic.twitter.com/ymbLvmGezW— quinn (@quinngentina) November 17, 2023
Saltburn is essentially Skins for people whose parents are related— Adam Woodward (@AWLies) November 17, 2023
I lost count of the number of times I said “What the fuuuuckkk” out loud (along with everyone in the theater) watching Saltburn. This was literally me. pic.twitter.com/fOZSBFJ81N— Dulcinea del Toboso (@DulDulWat) November 22, 2023
Saltburn being a masterpiece yeah i wasn’t expecting any of that pic.twitter.com/qFFscVzHL8— t (@cIitarek) November 22, 2023
they should’ve shown saltburn in imax pic.twitter.com/QpxiFV8eEn— jamie 🚬 (@alicentstark) November 21, 2023
funniest part of Saltburn is that jacob elordi is wearing a livestrong bracelet in every single scene— tdb (@butcherdrown) November 22, 2023
this is what #Saltburn felt like— jennifer check (@wh0rchata) November 22, 2023
pic.twitter.com/MZ4kaK8AGU
Barry Keoghan this, Jacob Elordi that…what about this queen?— Hunter Heilman (@HungerHuman) November 22, 2023
She scared me deeply. pic.twitter.com/kBmj6U0OMj
Left the theater after seeing Saltburn being like wtf was that but have come to the conclusion it’s a Gag and a Serve pic.twitter.com/fhjRXpoi53— billy (@spacegaycowboy) November 22, 2023
How it feels to re-enter society after seeing Saltburn: pic.twitter.com/C8cigJXil2— alyssa (@alyssaacorrine) November 22, 2023
Now that Saltburn is out, I’m confidently saying that Murder On The Dance Floor by Sophie Ellis Bexter is my favourite use of music in a movie ever.— leoni horton (@inoelshikari) November 19, 2023
YOU’RE TELLING ME MIDGE DIRECTED SALTBURN??? women are so multifaceted pic.twitter.com/odJ641v4MO— gas station fairy figurine (@lainey098) November 20, 2023