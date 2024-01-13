Skip To Content
17 Things That Are Immediate Red Flags If People See Them In Someone's Home

A mattress on the floor with no sheets = big red flags.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

I think all of us at some point or another have stepped into someone's house and seen something that made us think, YIKES! And it doesn't always have to be something huge either; for example, it can be going to the bathroom at someone's house and noticing that their toilet paper and (paper) towels to dry your hands are clearly stolen from public restrooms or their work (true story) when they more than have the means to buy their own.

A man making a cringey face
Benzoix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And recently, Reddit user Surfing_chick248 was curious about those "yikes!" moments when they asked: "What is a red flag to see in someone's home?"

A hand holding up a red flag
Nadia_bormotova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Needless to say, the thread got lots and lots of responses. While there were a ton of jokey ones, there were also a lot of comments that truly screamed "red flag!" Below are the top and best answers:

1. "Pets that are not cared for properly."

A cat in a litter box
Lightspruch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Main_Dimension7191

"Like a f'in litter box that wasn’t emptied in the last month. 🤢🤮"

I-own-a-shovel

2. "No hand soap in the bathroom."

An X over a hand using a soap dispenser
Getty Images

Haunted-Macaron

"I had a friend whose house was like this. Nasty, with garbage everywhere, and no soap in the bathroom. I'd walk to the kitchen after. Very nice people, though."

ShootPplNotDope

3. "Trash piled beyond the trash can, taking over the cooking/eating surfaces."

Trash all over a kitchen sink
Richjem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

bubonic_vague

4. "The outside garbage bins in the living room."

A garbage bin
Jganser / Getty Images

iStabYouInTheUrethra

"Holy shit this unlocked a core memory for me. My friend’s mom kept the outside garbage can inside the house, right by her recliner and smoked literally nonstop from sun up to sun down and threw the butts in it. It was astonishing to see how full it always was."

My_G_Alt

5. "'Sorry, I had no time to clean before your visit!' when the place has obviously not been cleaned in, like, a year. Yikes."

A dirty living room
Jpgfactory / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ThinkBug3947

"Same thing, but the place is spotless."

palebd

6. "MLM inventory for their 'business' or they buy a lot of MLM stuff. Minus a normal amount of Tupperware."

Boxes all over someone&#x27;s living room
Oscar Wong / Getty Images

mountcoffee

"I'm not convinced people buy Tupperware; I think it just rotates through different households when you bring home leftovers."

Map_Quest

7. "I would imagine anybody who has old uncovered food lying around. Anybody who is willing to leave old uneaten food uncovered in their home screams unsanitary."

A woman holding food and holding her nose
Larisa Stefanuyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ryye

8. "No books. I dated a guy that laughed at me for buying a bookshelf because 'who the f**k reads books?'"

Complete-Lettuce-941

"No books is fine. I read, like, 99% of my books digitally. But his reaction to your question is a red flag for sure."

Claris-chang

9. "Expensive PC and everything else in their home is broken and rundown."

An old, damaged couch
Pannarai Nak-im / Getty Images/iStockphoto

THE_TRIP_KEEPER

10. "Not having pillow cases on the bed. You know those sheets and blankets are filthy then."

A pillow
Yevgen Romanenko / Getty Images

TemperatureExotic631

"I had a friend who did this. I stayed at her place once, and she gave me the mattress the dogs and cats slept on — absolutely covered in hair — a pillow with no case, and blanket covered in bright yellow stains. Said 'cause I was only there three days there was no point letting me have sheets or anything. Worst sleep I've ever had."

Mediocre_Sprinkles

11. "When it's extremely messy. I can understand a moderate amount of disorganization, but when I have to jump over piles of dirty clothes and trash, that's when I know I need to leave."

A messy bedroom
Carlos Ciudad Photography / Getty Images

LE01SLOV3D

12. "Nothing on the walls."

A blank wall
Hsing Chin / Getty Images

WakingOwl1

13. "Dirty toilet. I get that someone's house can't always be immaculate, but if I see grime in the toilet, gross, that is a total red flag!!! Especially if you invited me over and still didn't clean your toilet. My son played sports with a boy who I would give rides home to a lot. One time I couldn't wait to get home to pee and asked to use her restroom. It was so bad I didn't go and just waited till I drove across town to get home. 😫"

A toilet
Homepixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

lilanniem73

14. "When invited over for dinner, I do not want to see their cat roaming the kitchen counter."

A cat walking on the stove
Bobiko / Getty Images

HawkorDove

15. "I don't know if it counts as 'see,' but family members yelling/fighting while I'm there. Like, what's happening when you DON'T have a guest over???"

Screenshot from &quot;The Bear&quot;
Chuck Hodes / ©FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

thankyou_forsunshine

"Probably the same. People like that don’t have any boundaries."

ElfQueenLinn

16. "Never any clean towels. One time my ex knew I was staying over, and he had absolutely no clean towels — gave me a T-shirt to dry off with."

A pile of towels
Mihapater / Getty Images/iStockphoto

steffinix

17. And lastly, "A giant 'Live, Laugh, Love' sticker on a blank white wall."

&quot;Live Laugh Love&quot;
Viktoriia Hrypas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

W41K3R_62738

"Or big wooden letters spelling out 'EAT' in the kitchen."

Turdplay

You can read the original thread over on Reddit.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.