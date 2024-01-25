Skip To Content
People Who Cleaned Out Family Members' Homes After They Died Are Sharing What They Found Or Discovered

They almost took those secrets to the grave.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

If you ever had to help sort through the possessions of a friend or relative that has recently died, then you know that — along with it being emotional — it can really give you a new glimpse into their lives. But, it can also lead you to finding out things about them that you had no idea about.

Screenshot from &quot;Jane the Virgin&quot;
The CW

And it was with that in mind that I recently came across two old Reddit posts (one from six years ago and one from seven years ago) that dealt with the things people found or discovered while cleaning out a loved one's home after they died.

An old woman sorting through her belongs while packing boxes surround her
Sturti / Getty Images

The threads had all sorts of responses, from unexpected items found among their possessions to things that were completely shocking. Below are the top and best comments:

1. "We found out that my grandma had another child — bringing the total to eight — that she gave up for adoption and never told anyone about. Not even my grandpa [she had it before they met]. We tracked him down, and he was the coolest, most normal one out of the bunch!"

People made of paper
Liia Galimzianova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chancetobelieve

2. "It was never a surprise that my grandma loved to take pictures, but it was a surprise when we found 10 pictures of my grandpa (who had died only a couple months earlier), in his 40s, only wearing his birthday suit and posing around the house we were clearing out."

A stack of old photos
Bgwalker / Getty Images

STUBBARONI

3. "When my grandpa died, we found a bunch of stuff that no one knew existed. And one of the things we found was the deed to a house we didn't know anything about. When my parents went to this house, they found a woman we'd never met, who was living there, thanks to 'grandpa's kindness.'"

a mortgage deed
Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

"We also found that he'd been paying not only the mortgage, but also depositing about $5K per month into this woman's bank account. She was his mistress, and was literally less than half his age (he was in his late 70s, she was 32). Grandma refused to believe it and to her dying day swore we made it all up (and fabricated the bank statements, property deed, etc.). But it was real, and it was stunning."

Kahzgul

4. "When cleaning out my mom's house last October to move her into memory care assisted living, I found a note in a book from my grandma to me. It was written in 1982. It mentioned that my mom was married before marrying my dad. News to me! It hurt that in 35 years my mom never told me. Especially when I had gone through a divorce in my early 20s. Later, I found my mom and dad's marriage license. Her divorce was about six months prior to marrying my dad. So many questions! They divorced when I was 4."

a person pulling a paper out of an envelope
Seb_ra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

JK_not_really

5. "My grandmother passed after a blood clot incident. She had several conditions that no doubt led up to this. My father, uncle, and my sisters were left to clean out her things from her apartment. However, one day it was just my dad and me going through her bedside table. We found her diary. Toward the end, all of the entries were about how lonely she was, how she only got to see her grandchildren twice a year, and how her own children never saw her unless they needed something. She said she wanted to die. My dad threw it away so his brother would never have to see it. So, um, yeah. Go hug a grandparent."

a person writing in a notebook
Demaerre / Getty Images/iStockphoto

AccidentalHipster93

6. "My grandma died when I was 16, after getting cancer for the third time. My granddad moved into a smaller apartment, and my cousins and I helped to clean out their house. (A side-note: There are nine of us, aged at the time from 12–26.)"

a present wrapped in a bow
Sashiono / Getty Images

"In the house, we found more than 20 wrapped presents and envelopes of money, addressed to all of us. They were for the big occasions that she knew she wouldn't live to see us have. Before she had died, she had organized 21st birthday presents for those of us who weren't yet 21, engagement presents, and wedding presents, each with a card written by hand. I remember being so overwhelmed with emotion. She was an incredible woman who loved her family dearly and wanted to celebrate her grandchildren, even if she couldn't be there herself.

We did wait to open the presents. Many are still unopened. I recently got married, and I opened a present full of linen. A few tea towels and towels, which grandma had embroidered herself, as well as some antique lace doilies that had belonged to her mother. It was very special, and quite surreal."

joey130312

7. "My grandmother hoarded silver dollars over the years and hid them throughout her house. When we cleaned it up after she died, we found the coins everywhere — every spot where you could imagine hiding a coin had one or two. The whole hoard ended up being worth about $7,000."

a bunch of silver dollars
Billnoll / Getty Images

Garfield-1-23-23

8. "My grandma's house had money EVERYWHERE. Every purse had at least $100 cash. Suitcases had a few hundred more. Every coffee can or other container in her kitchen had rolls of money. There were even bags of frozen veggies in the freezer that had been split open and money hidden inside."

Money in a freezer
Jeffrey Coolidge / Getty Images

"And her bank accounts...thousands upon thousands of dollars. No one had any idea, she lived so simply and never spent a dime on anything unnecessary. I'm sure her financial​ paranoia was due to growing up in the Great Depression. It made for the best scavenger hunt ever, though."

HomemadeJambalaya

9. "My mother had a large collection of handwritten erotic campfire sing-alongs stowed away. I'll see if I can find a few."

Someone playing guitar by a campfire
Globalmoments / Getty Images/iStockphoto

GoCorral

10. "My grandpa had four grenades he brought back from WWII in his garage. Still live. We had to call in the bomb squad."

a grenade
Msphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

scorpio__sphinx

11. "My nan recently died; after finding her birth certificate, we discovered that she'd been spelling her name wrong her entire life."

Screenshot from &quot;Rugrats&quot;
NickRewind / Via giphy.com

cubictelevision

12. "Grandpa was high up in the CIA. I actually found top secret folders! My grandpa was in the CIA and helped oversee the beginning of the sky marshal program. I opened a box with a legitimate red top secret stamp across it. It had a bunch of what my 15-year-old self would call 'boring papers.'"

A top secret file
Michaelquirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"My dad somehow called someone from the FBI who came out, took one look, and then called someone else. He waited with us until someone who didn't work for the FBI but had clearance over this stuff arrived.

The first guy left, and the other dude asked us where everything was. We showed him the boxes, he took them, loaded them in his car, and drove away. A week later, the house was robbed, and a lot of my grandparents' special things were taken...including several large file cabinets."

undergrounddirt

13. "My husband died in 2009 of a heart attack. He was a widower when I married him. But I found a letter written by his first wife, before she died of cancer, telling him how upset she was with him, how he wasn't being supportive, and how if she wasn't so sick that she would consider a divorce."

Someone writing a letter
Eerik / Getty Images

"Their son (who became my son) was 3 when his mom died and 12 when his dad died. I destroyed that letter. I honestly think he never, ever needed to see that letter. I'd much rather he's left with the illusion that his parents had a perfect, if tragic, marriage."

MsAlign

14. "My parents divorced when we were kids, and my dad remarried a couple years later. Thirty years later when my dad died, we (grown kids) went through his large office to determine what to keep or sell. In his desk my sister found a draft of a love letter he had written to the woman who would become his second wife while he was still with our mother, confirming our suspicions that he had cheated on her. Although it was generally assumed that this had happened, seeing the evidence was painful."

&quot;my love&quot; written in cursive
Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

omnificunderachiever

15. "I befriended an older gentleman who had zero family or friends. He moved into our area, and I struck up conversation with him after church one particular Sunday. We kept in touch regularly for about three years. I would take him to doctor appointments, and I think he enjoyed having someone around to keep an eye on him. He was struck down with pneumonia pretty bad, and as I was the only person in his mobile phone, the hospital rang me to let me know he was pretty low. I was there when he died, and I'm glad he had someone around to be there with him."

An old man laying in a hospital bed
Katarzynabialasiewicz / Getty Images

"Afterward, as I was the only contact, I was asked by his solicitor if I would clean out his apartment. So off I went. I found his will and a few other documents. He wasn't a millionaire or anything, but he had a few rare coins, $50K in a bank account, and over $300K in shares. His will said that it was to be divided up between certain charities and other groups. However, what was in his diary was the real kicker. He was to have an appointment with his solicitor the following week after he died to make changes to his will to make me the sole beneficiary of his estate. I simply pretended not to see it and move on to his old photo box that contained pictures of him in drag. Amazing as he was a very devout gent."

louispaul79

16. "I found out my grandmother was an unwed mother when I found her real marriage certificate. She lied about the year she got married, saying she and my grandfather got married a year earlier than they actually did. We have no pictures of my grandparents' wedding in a church, just one picture of my grandmother and grandfather in a family member's living room 'after' the ceremony and a picture of a small cake. My grandmother said the film got exposed and she had no pictures."

A couple kissing
Jim Heimann Collection / Getty Images

"She also had a pink wedding dress, which I thought was strange, but she said her sister bought it for her. Turns out there was no church wedding...because she wasn't allowed to be married in the church, and she wasn't allowed to wear white.

My grandmother was from a small town, and her family sent her away to a friend's farm a few hours away for her pregnancy and birth and then had a shotgun wedding in someone's living room when my grandfather returned from the Air Force on leave.

She kept the secret from everyone... I think only her brother-in-law would have known, and he didn't tell a soul. We even threw my grandparents a 50th wedding anniversary party on what would have actually been their 49th.

I was cleaning out her closet when I found the 'when I die' binder she made of all her important paperwork and realized the dates didn't match up to her binder and how I had been filling forms out...then I did the math and realized why. My mom and her siblings were shocked."

LtlMissFeminist

17. "After my grandfather died, I found out that he worked for the Army in Fort Monmouth. Whenever anyone asked what he did for a living, he said he 'makes coffee.' Turns out his actual job was very classified, and nobody knew what it was. Not even my grandma."

A man standing in front of Fort Monmouth
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

freefire137

18. "My mother and I found out my maternal grandmother was a spy during World War II. We found her papers and gun in her dresser in a retirement home. Oh boy, was that a wild time."

Closeup of an old-fashioned woman in a fur coat
H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

chronic_z

19. "My dad was a pretty reserved guy. While I knew in my heart he would lay down and die for me without a moment's hesitation, he never said, 'I love you' or 'I'm proud of you' or anything like that. It's just who he was. After he died of cancer, we went to his office to clear it out. I'd never really been in his actual office since; on the rare occasions I'd see him at work, he'd usually meet me at reception."

Screenshot from &quot;The Simpsons&quot;
20th Century Fox

"Well, when we went in there, it was practically a shrine to me and my sister. Every certificate, photo, newspaper clipping, program, etc. was hung up on the walls of his office. A number of people came by to pay their respects as we were clearing things out and, again and again, I heard 'he was so proud of you,' 'I've heard so many things about you, it's nice to meet you in person,' and 'You were so special to your father. He spoke the world of you.'

Honestly, you could have knocked me over with a feather. Definitely one of the more bittersweet moments in my life.

RIP, Dad. Miss you."

—[deleted]

20. And lastly, "My dad's grandmother was a huge hoarder. When she died, he had to go clear out the house, which was no easy task. After several days of trying to clear out the house, my dad finally made it to her bedroom. He found all kinds of surprising stuff, but the one that ended up being the wildest one was a letter. He found it in her bedside table, and it caught his attention because of the wax seal and what was written on the envelope: 'To be opened by my daughter, only after my death.' My dad called his mom immediately, since she was his grandmother's only daughter. After getting her permission, he opened the envelope and found a letter and a birth certificate."

France on a map
Omersukrugoksu / Getty Images

"In the letter, his grandmother explained how she was never able to have children, and how ashamed she and her husband always felt (big Catholics, in early 20th-century Mexico). She always wanted to have a child, so they decided to take a very long trip through Europe, from which they would come back with a baby. This baby was my dad's mom, who always looked a bit different from her family (as white as it can be, bluest eyes you've ever seen). They found her in an orphanage run by some nuns in the north of France and immediately fell in love with her. Adoption was a big taboo at the time, so no one ever knew about it. The story they told was that she had gotten pregnant during their trip and had given birth to the baby in Europe. They brought her back to Mexico and registered her as a newborn, even though she was already several years old.

My grandmother lived all her life thinking she was her parents' biological daughter. At 45, through a letter, she found out that she was adopted, that she was actually older than what she always thought, and that she was actually French, not Mexican.

My dad had to tell her all of this through the phone, while trying to understand a birth certificate written in French. My grandma eventually ended up hiring a private investigator and finding her family in France, but that's another story."

mexmon

You can read the original Reddit threads here and here.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.