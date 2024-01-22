6. "I'm going to let out the biggest and longest sigh of relief of my life before continuing on with my normal life."

—Pete_D_301



"It's absolutely wild that anyone could be like, 'They're both the same' at this point. It's like that Simpsons meme with the river with a fork in it; one side dark and cloudy and foreboding, and one with rainbows and sunshine. Like, we are literally staring down the end of democracy in America and people are like, 'Ehhhhh...but Biden is boring.'"

—Luchalma89,

