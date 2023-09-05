    People Are Sharing Their Opinions About What They Wouldn't Buy And Not Understanding Why Others Do, And Honestly, I Agree With Them On A Lot Of These

    No judgement, but I too wonder who is still buying "Live. Laugh. Love." signs.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Obviously, what people spend their money on is their own business. However, I think most of us probably have strong opinions on what we see as worthy of buying and what we probably think is not. And while you might not judge someone for spending their money on something, you might not really understand why they feel it's worth it.

    person with their credit card at their laptop
    Poike / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Recently, Reddit user LionEclipse asked this question: "What's something you wouldn't buy and don't understand why people do?"

    person with a lot of shopping bags
    Pixelfit / Getty Images

    Thousands of people replied with the things they don't get why people spend money on them. Below are the best and top comments:

    1. "Anything that says, 'Live. Laugh. Love.'"

    Viktoriia Hrypas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    mixed-beans

    "My kids keep encouraging me to buy decor that says, 'Die. Cry. Hate.' but I have a pretty strict 'no words on the walls' rule."

    Practical-Reveal-408

    2. "Trucks that cost $70,000-plus that you only drive to and from your office job."

    Sdi Productions / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Miamigringo920

    "Nothing irritates me more. And they are marketed towards the 'working man' and we can’t f'ing afford them."

    Ok-Foot7577


    3. "Expensive designer clothing, as I find comfort and functionality more important than designer labels"

    rack of dresses
    Juanmonino / Getty Images

    thor11111

    "Honestly, once you start buying Kirkland clothing you don't go back."

    Pissedtuna


    4. "NFTs. I understand that someone might purchase one because they see it as an investment in something with increasing value. What I don’t understand is why anyone thinks it would have value. Normal people do not give half of a s**t about whether you have an 'original' digital image if we can get everything besides the certificate saying it’s an original for free. So you’re just betting on a small group of equally deluded people to care about something that has no inherent value."

    Gesrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    ShitfacedGrizzlyBear


    5. "Engagement rings that cost, like...as much as a popular car. If you are worried that she might say no if the ring isn't that expensive, she is not 'the one.'"

    woman about to kiss an engagement ring
    Image Source / Getty Images

    Raigheb


    6. "Latest expensive smart phone whenever they're first released."

    group of people on thier phones
    Kar-tr / Getty Images

    Imaginary_Chemist924

    "I used to be that guy that always had the newest phone. One day I realized it’s the same rectangle every time and I use it for the same three things: Google, YouTube, and texts. Why do I need the newest rectangle? Oh this one has another camera. So what. I’m not opening a photography business. I’ve saved so much money not buying the newest one when it drops. I broke one phone and just bought the same model off eBay for half the price of getting a new one."

    SaiyanGodKing

    7. "Diamonds. I never understood the appeal of them."

    Geckophotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    little_pinata

    "My engagement ring is a sapphire. Tiny, discreet, and cost $180. I love it and will never replace it."

    Drachenfuer


    8. "The bargain version of a thing they really want. You're just wasting money to cause yourself grief."

    pasta maker
    Prostock-studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Warkitz

    "I did this with a pasta maker but got to return it. I was really enjoying using it and making my own pasta but it broke three uses in, so returned it got a full refund and immediately spent money on a high quality one. Funny thing was the high quality one was such a difference in ease of use and just made better that I started using it even more."

    KateA535


    9. "Things like $700 sneakers and $150 plain white T-shirts with logos on it...lol. Goofies. You're so 'cool' dude. If you think so."

    fuzzy shoes
    Yevgen Romanenko / Getty Images

    Qemistry-__-


    10. "Greens powder. That stuff is so expensive and has the nutritional value of half a cup of spinach. I can get a whole bag of spinach at Aldi for $2, so why would I spend $40 on a tiny tub of powder that tastes disgusting?"

    Marina Bagrova / Getty Images

    CrispyCrunchyPoptart


    11. "Any smart home type device."

    home speaker
    Vertigo3d / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    _sparadraps_

    "I have to disagree with this one, but I can see where it’s not for everyone. As others mentioned, I use mine a lot for timers. The kids love asking our smart home devices questions and how to spell words. She even calls out moves for Twister. We listen to music on it, audiobooks, and I watch shows while I’m cooking or cleaning the kitchen. It can stream from music it. Even turns on all the lamps and once I’m in bed I can just tell it to turn off all the lights."

    pillizzle

    12. "Bottled water in places where tap water is perfectly fit to drink."

    person getting water from the tap
    Vitapix / Getty Images

    merryjanedont

    I’m so glad that during my lifetime I got to witness society shift from 'just buy bottled water when you need it while out/buy cases for at home cuz you can refrigerate it' to 'just buy a reusable water bottle and refill it when you need it where ever you are.'

    fixdafoxhole


    13. Expensive scented hand soaps. Paying for a product you wash down the drain in less than 20 seconds (10 seconds for most people) seems like such a waste.

    soap dispenser
    Olhakozachenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    StreetOtherwise3873

    Oof, I feel this. But some soaps make my hands smell nice and soft. This is a good thought to keep in mind when I have an urge to buy more soap. Thank you!

    Augustus58


    14. "Expensive coffee drinks from places like chains and coffee shops. Maybe I'm old fashioned but, I can make my own delicious coffee at home on the cheap."

    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    Parsnip27

    "I have done so much work trying to make delicious coffee at home and failed. I just can't replicate what they can do so I splurge sometimes."

    Zer0C00L321


    15. "Not a stuff, but filler and Botox. They only last around six months. And you will never win against gravity (I know it's your muscle), your face will go down when you're older. So for me, it's useless...and I don't get it."

    person getting botox
    Aaronamat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    ifeel_lucky


    16. "Spending $500 on a cooler...to put your drinks in. It is such a weird flex for people, too. Watch me pull my cheap beer out of this $500 cooler. 'Dammmmmn son, you ballin.'"

    old cooler
    Trekandshoot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    PleasantlyConfused88


    17. "Food covered in gold flake."

    Sageelyse / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    babaganoosh30


    18. "Massive weddings. I don’t get the appeal. It’s like a super formal birthday party designed to stress you out and that you pay out the nose for. My wife and I eloped, with just a couple witnesses and zero drama. For less than the cost of a wedding cake."

    elegant wedding set up
    Goldenberg / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Loki_nighthawk


    19. And lastly: "Super expensive gym clothes that are ugly anyway."

    rack of gym clothes
    Breakermaximus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    magical_bunny

    "And they stink the same after a short while."
    PAXICHEN

    You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.