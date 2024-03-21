10. "'Define your own success' and 'Decide what promotion you are willing to sacrifice for' — came from a mentor in the military. He told me about a former boss of his who was a three-star general, and when he didn't get selected for four-star, he had a complete breakdown. He had achieved success by any reasonable measure. General officers are already in the less than 1% category, and he had gotten to the .01% range. Yet he never saw himself as successful because someone else had more."

"It took me a few years for that advice to really sink in. I saw some of my peers chasing promotions for no good reason at the expense of everything else in their lives. Some became so focused on it that they did some very unethical things, which, in a twist of irony, caused them to not get the promotion they craved. All because they couldn't see that they had already achieved a level of success they once would have been over the moon about."



—ksuwildkat