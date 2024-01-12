There are a lot of things we're told or believe that — while they make us feel good to hear or think — are not 100% true. For example, everyone's been told that if you work hard enough, you can achieve anything you want. That, of course, is not always the case. While working hard is certainly something that can make you achieve a goal you have, there are also a lot of factors that come into play that could make it unachievable.
Needless to say, the thread got LOTS of replies. Below are some of the top and best comments — which you probably will agree with:
1. "Some people will not like you, and there's nothing you can do about it. Trying to force a friendship or relationship with someone who doesn't love you back isn't going to work. Yet very few people ever learn this lesson, nor do they want to hear about it either, they think they'll be the one person that can find that magic trick (they won't)."
"You can be the juiciest, ripest, richest apple in the world, but some people just don’t like apples."
2. "You might not like it but you need help. Everyone needs help at some point or another whether mentally, emotionally, or otherwise. Most of us are painfully aware of the need at some time but admitting to it and acting on that need goes unheeded."
3. "You can do everything 100% right and be the best in the world, but sometimes it just comes down to pure chance."
"'It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness, that is life.' —Jean-Luc Picard"
4. "Humans HATE to admit to feeling jealous, yet it’s usually very clear to those around you."
"From my perspective when I've reflected on my own moments of jealousy, I hate feeling it because it's completely irrational. Every single time. It's illogical. It can foster ingratitude for your own good fortunes. It can hold you back. And I think people so rarely admit to it because it's a stupid emotion to feel, yet still it happens."
5. "Sleep is super important and no sleep culture is a stupid way of justifying it."
"I never got people who saw lack of sleep as accomplishment. Don’t think they realize how detrimental it is."
6. "Boredom is healthy for promoting thinking."
"Man, I took a trip once into the forest for 10 days. No service really. I was just walking around and camping. Can’t look at your phone while walking so I just zoned out. Started having really vivid daydreams like a kid again. Was really cool."
7. "All those bad things you hear happening to other people can, in fact, happen to you too because you aren't special."
8. "The vast majority of people know exactly what their problems are and what they would need to do to fix them, they just feel too unequipped or overwhelmed to follow through."
"So, so true. Or postpone fixing the issues. Or justify why they behave the way they do and don't even bother trying to fix things."
9. "People are very often rewarded for being truly terrible human beings. Selfish, greedy, narcissistic, sociopathic, all traits that will help someone get ahead in life by walking over the backs of others."
11. "Trying to love someone more won't fix the relationship. Hoping simply loving them will solve the problem won't always work. Never assume you're the exception."
"True. Sometimes, when the people in the relationship finally admit that they may have to walk away from it is what helps."
12. "That doing things that are supposed to be fun for recognition and validation will never truly satisfy you long-term. You have to find joy and meaning in what you do for yourself more than you do anyone else."
13. "Nobody’s success is ever solely their own doing."
"Plenty of people give credit to parents and mentors. I know I wouldn’t have my success without parents raising me."
15. "Looks really, really, really matter. It's f'ing dumb, and not right, but it just seems to be this constant in life. The better you look, or the better you MAKE yourself look, you will notice people are more pleasant to you."
"I think there’s a lot of conventionally attractive people who don’t realize that this is the reason a lot of things happen for them. From things that are huge like getting a job to small things like returning an item at a store, looks matter a ton."
16. "Just try to be the best person you can be for the people around you. They’re all you really have at the end of the day."
17. And lastly, "Adults still have no idea what the f**k they are doing. I never knew that as a child."
This was a really hard realization for me when I was younger. Thought they had all the answers. Was a big wake up call when I realized everyone is just doing their best the only way they know how. Most are just making it up as they go.
You can read the original thread over on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.