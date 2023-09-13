1.
Cordless phones that came with the round shiny buttons that felt like you were pushing down on M&M's:
2.
Nutri-Grain bars when they came in the very shiny wrapping with colors that matched the flavors:
3.
Kinko's stores, which always smelled like printer ink and running computers. It was also a lifesaver because it was open 24 hours a day, so you could get something printed at the last minute:
4.
Walt Disney Mini Classics VHS tapes, which were usually, like, 20-minute old short animated movies:
5.
Blank VHS tapes that everyone kept extras of on hand so that they could tape a game, movie, or TV show:
6.
The Crocodile Mile slip-and-slide toy that had the infectious "You run, you slide, you hit the bump, and take a dive" jingle in the commercial:
7.
Suncoast Motion Picture Company, which was a must-stop-in store whenever you went to the mall:
8.
Butterfinger's commercials that featured the Simpsons:
9.
The Jock Jams CD, which you heard at at least 10 birthday parties or family get-togethers:
10.
McDonald's McSalad Shakers salads, which, while convenient to carry, felt a lot like eating a salad out of a Frappuccino cup:
11.
Jessica Simpson's Dessert Beauty line that you were tempted to taste more than actually use:
12.
Having to type WWW first before searching any website:
13.
Richard Simmons Sweatin' to the Oldies VHS aerobics series, which the infomercials for played nonstop on the weekends:
14.
This exact People magazine coffee table book, which your mom or grandma had displayed on their coffee table (and still might):
15.
Disney Adventures magazines when they were pocket-sized and featured celebrities on the cover alongside Disney cartoon characters:
16.
Pottery Barn stores when all the furniture inside of them was beige or pale woods:
17.
And Restoration Hardware before it was rebranded RH and sold Americana and Craftsman style items — along with the walls being painted a soft minty green color:
18.
Watching Entertainment Tonight until the end of the episode to see all celebrities celebrating birthdays that day:
19.
Flintstones Push Up pops, which were the best treat you could have on a hot day:
20.
Steve Urkel doing crossover episodes on all the TGIF shows:
21.
And the talking Steve Urkel doll, which was part of Urkel-mania:
22.
BMG Music, which was the competitor to Columbia House:
23.
Kmart's KCafe, which was the spot to get a cherry Icee and a slice of Little Caesars pizza:
24.
Subway's Sub Club cards, which you always seemed to forget to bring whenever you went to Subway:
25.
The RealPlayer, which was nearly impossible to watch even the smallest video clips with:
26.
Using paper ballots to vote for things like class president, and then putting them in old wooden boxes that the school probably has had since they opened:
27.
Having to look through a stack of photo envelopes to find which one had your name on it whenever you took your film to get developed:
28.
The bus driver in the Bubble Tape commercial:
29.
And lastly, the Quik Drop box at Blockbuster Video stores that seriously saved you (or your parents) from having to pay the late fee: