25 Photos Of Nostalgic Things That Will Be Instantly Recognizable To Anyone Over The Age Of 35

1.
This exact alarm clock that your parents had in their bedroom and that gave a bright red glow:
2.
This VHS edition of the original Star Wars trilogy:
3.
And the wild number of The Phantom Menace toys that were on the shelves when the movie was released:
4.
These water bottles that had the thick plastic straws that made everything taste plasticky:
5.
Cherry Coke that came in this can design:
6.
Vending machines that had the large buttons to push:
7.
The Forrest Gump soundtrack, which was a double CD that your boomer parents listened to on repeat:
8.
Anne Geddes books, which your mom or grandma would display on their coffee table:
9.
These acrylic cube photo frames that usually sat on your parents' dresser and had photos in them that were at least a decade old:
10.
Pizza Hut when it was a sit-down restaurant:
11.
The massage chairs inside the Sharper Image store at the mall:
12.
KB Toys stores and their distinctive blue checkout counters:
13.
When the homepage of iTunes looked like this:
14.
The bike aisle in Toys R Us and the strong smell of rubber that you would get if you walked through it:
15.
When Subway restaurants had subway maps as wallpaper:
16.
The giant toaster that would warm up your subs at Quiznos:
17.
NES, SNES, and N64 cartridges that were usually gray and would give out a warm, plasticky smell after you played with them:
18.
Boom boxes that looked like this and made you feel as if you had the HEIGHT of technology:
19.
The phenomenon that was the Wonderbra, and seeing billboards for it everywhere:
20.
Spacemaker pencil boxes, which would literally explode if you accidentally dropped them:
21.
The neon lights at the back of the Target store:
22.
The microwave popcorn you'd get while checking out your videos at Blockbuster:
23.
School milk that came in those always hard-to-open paper cartons:
24.
Lunchables, which made you feel so gourmet whenever you brought one to school:
25.
And lastly, TVs that were like 18 inches, had terrible resolution, and somehow weighed 35 pounds: