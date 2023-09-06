    25 Photos Of Nostalgic Things That Will Be Instantly Recognizable To Anyone Over The Age Of 35

    I can still hear the "Forrest Gump Suite" from the Forrest Gump soundtrack in my head.

    Brian Galindo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This exact alarm clock that your parents had in their bedroom and that gave a bright red glow:

    Old chunky alarm clock radio
    @jeffmartin47 / Via reddit.com

    2. This VHS edition of the original Star Wars trilogy:

    VHS box set
    amazon.com

    3. And the wild number of The Phantom Menace toys that were on the shelves when the movie was released:

    Star Wars toys on display in a store
    Jonathan Elderfield / Getty Images

    4. These water bottles that had the thick plastic straws that made everything taste plasticky:

    The Simpsons plastic water bottle with straw
    Peterrabbit86 / Via etsy.com

    5. Cherry Coke that came in this can design:

    A red-and-black can of Cherry Coke
    u/mnitsch56 / Via reddit.com

    6. Vending machines that had the large buttons to push:

    Old vending machine soft drink options like Dr Pepper, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Coke, 7Up, and Sunkist
    u/ROCKY13573 / Via reddit.com

    7. The Forrest Gump soundtrack, which was a double CD that your boomer parents listened to on repeat:

    2-CD set of the Forrest Gump soundtrack
    ebay.com

    8. Anne Geddes books, which your mom or grandma would display on their coffee table:

    Cover of Anne Geddes&#x27;s Down in the Garden Alphabet Book
    BOMAJTreasuresZE / Via etsy.com

    9. These acrylic cube photo frames that usually sat on your parents' dresser and had photos in them that were at least a decade old:

    A &quot;photo showcase&quot; cube
    Recy / Via etsy.com

    10. Pizza Hut when it was a sit-down restaurant:

    Teenagers at a Pizza Hut table with a checkered tablecloth
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    11. The massage chairs inside the Sharper Image store at the mall:

    Two men sitting in the massage chairs with a pinball machine right next to them
    Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

    12. KB Toys stores and their distinctive blue checkout counters:

    A cashier at the KB Toys cash register helping someone
    Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    13. When the homepage of iTunes looked like this:

    Chunky iTunes website design showing Eminem at the top
    Getty Images

    14. The bike aisle in Toys R Us and the strong smell of rubber that you would get if you walked through it:

    Aisle of bikes
    Langevin Jacques / Sygma via Getty Images

    15. When Subway restaurants had subway maps as wallpaper:

    inside a Subway store with old NYC subway map and city images as wallpaper
    Mark Peterson / Corbis via Getty Images

    16. The giant toaster that would warm up your subs at Quiznos:

    Large oven containing many open sandwiches on rolls and heroes
    Ilgan Sports / Multi-Bits via Getty Images

    17. NES, SNES, and N64 cartridges that were usually gray and would give out a warm, plasticky smell after you played with them:

    Pile of game cartridges
    Robtek / Getty Images

    18. Boom boxes that looked like this and made you feel as if you had the HEIGHT of technology:

    Huge boom box
    ebay.com

    19. The phenomenon that was the Wonderbra, and seeing billboards for it everywhere:

    Store with a large ad for &quot;The One and Only Wonderbra&quot; and bras on display
    San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

    20. Spacemaker pencil boxes, which would literally explode if you accidentally dropped them:

    Plastic container box
    u/Sea-Constant-9251 / Via reddit.com

    21. The neon lights at the back of the Target store:

    Aisles inside a Target store showing neon green lights on the wall
    Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

    22. The microwave popcorn you'd get while checking out your videos at Blockbuster:

    Blockbuster Video Microwave Popcorn package
    u/--enso-- / Via reddit.com

    23. School milk that came in those always hard-to-open paper cartons:

    Badly opened carton of milk
    u/Ok-Tax5517 / Via reddit.com

    24. Lunchables, which made you feel so gourmet whenever you brought one to school:

    Lunchables Lean Turkey Breast package
    San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

    25. And lastly, TVs that were like 18 inches, had terrible resolution, and somehow weighed 35 pounds:

    Large chunky, cathode ray TV
    Naumoid / Getty Images/iStockphoto