We've all been in awkward and uncomfortable situations that made us wish we could just disappear from that moment.
The thread got hundreds of replies. Below are the top and best responses that'll have you cringing:
1. "At my nan's house, I used to sleep in her bedroom on a sofa bed — there was a curtain separating my section of the room from hers. When I was 14, I stayed there for some time. One evening, I went upstairs to bed after playing Xbox and got into bed. I then hear the unmistakable sounds of her and her boyfriend boning and dirty-talking each other."
"They hadn't heard me come up, so I had the awful decision to make: either sit through this absolute pain for however long it lasted, or try and sneak across the incredibly creaky floorboards back downstairs without letting them know I overheard them. Somehow (God was with me that day), I managed to sneak back downstairs, played some more Xbox for a couple of hours while contemplating my mental scarring, and then went back to bed."
2. "I was at a wedding and the best man went off the rails during his speech at the reception. It was your stereotypical drunken rambling, but it was the guy’s second marriage, so he was talking about his first wife and how he’s good at most things except relationships, etc. People were audibly groaning and booing the guy and telling him to sit down. It was a truly Michael Scott moment. So awkward."
3. "We were having a goodbye retirement party for one of our best sales ladies. She sat there (everyone in the same conference room) while the boss/owner gave her a cake and said, 'I don't want cake, I'm not retiring, you are forcing me out, this is bullshit and you know it.' Two months later she started working for another company and took 80% of our clients with her."
4. "So, I dated my first girlfriend during the summer between high school and college. We got really close (for a couple of 18-year-olds), so she was over at my house a lot, and my mom loved her. A few weeks into college, I decided the long-distance thing wasn't for me and broke up with her. A little while later, I got a new girlfriend at the college I was attending. Fast forward to the first day of Christmas break and I'm bringing my new girlfriend (who is now my wife) home to meet the parents, and she's going to stay the night before going home to her parents."
"Well, a few weeks before Christmas break my mom decided to let my ex-girlfriend move into a spare room in our house because she got kicked out of hers. Words cannot express how uncomfortable of a situation it was bringing my new girlfriend home (to stay the night) to meet my parents as well as the girl she replaced (who was also living there)."
5. "My friend telling me how shitty his relationship was becoming and wanting to end it moments before his girlfriend texted me for advice on how to tell him she was pregnant."
6. "A new boss was hired for my department at work, and a high-level woman from corporate was brought in to show him the ropes. My new boss was a sleazy little weirdo. He sort of looked like Beans from Even Stevens crossed with Mads Mikkelsen. He kept awkwardly trying to flirt with this incredibly professional and visibly uninterested woman who was just trying to do her job by teaching him how to do his. Things reached peak weirdness on her last day."
"There we stood my new boss on one side of the room, our guest on the other side, and me in the middle doing some work.
New Boss: 'Well, are you ready to go to lunch?'
Corporate Woman: 'Yes, just let me run to the restroom first.'
New Boss: 'Oh, why, you gotta POO-POO?'
I have never in my entire life wished that I could turn into a puddle of liquid and slide out of that room Secret World of Alex Mack-style than I did at that moment."
7. "We had a farewell party for a colleague who was leaving our workplace, and during her goodbye speech in front of everyone, including our bosses, she started talking about how stressful the job was, didn't get much support, wasn't able to take proper breaks, and that no job is worth the mental stress. Needless to say, the room fell into an awkward silence and our boss's face looked uncomfortable."
8. "In the cinema, I interlocked my fingers with the kid sitting beside me for a full minute. It turned out he wasn't my kid."
9. "Had a joint therapy session with me, my therapist, my ex, and his therapist. We all just sat there after I’d made a few points and waited for my ex to talk. After a while, it was so unbearable that I said, 'I don’t think this is working.' Turns out my ex (and the therapists) thought I was talking about my marriage. Which…was also correct, but I was talking about the joint therapy. So, I kind of accidentally ended my marriage that day, even though it wasn’t finalized for another year or so. I’m still embarrassed about it."
10. "We were getting internet installed when I moved to the town I live in. I was 16 at the time. I had surgery the day before and was bleeding slightly off and on and kept a hand in my pants to prevent the material from sticking to my wound. Anyway, I thought the internet maintenance guy had left. I went to the living room and turned on the TV. It was immediately on some kid's show. He walked back into the room and saw me with my hands in my pants. In his view, it could only possibly look like I was touching myself to kids' shows. The silence was horrible as he slowly crept back out of the room."
11. "Helping my friend pack up her stuff when leaving her husband. While he sat on the couch and cried."
12. "At church, on the 4th of July, our pianist who thought she could sing (she couldn't) sang Lee Greenwood's 'I'm Proud to Be an American' in the most God-awful high-pitched voice for the entire song. My husband and I were literally sitting there in shock, heads bowed, totally embarrassed, and embarrassed by the secondhand embarrassment for her. This was about 20 years ago and we still talk about it around the 4th of July to this day. Had to be the longest few minutes of our lives."
13. "I went to a wedding once where the bride's grandmother wrote a poem and performed a spoken word sing-songy reading of the poem at the reception. Which all sounds very nice, except the poem was like 10 f'ing pages long. It legit took her almost an hour to complete the reading because she kept getting lost, an hour of singing a poorly rhyming poem. The bride and groom were dying. I made it about two pages before I got up and went outside to have a drink. By the end of the poem, every single guy at the wedding was outside the venue drinking with me."
14. "A couple of years ago, my business partner wanted to get massages (something I really, really don't like), and she found a special for two. However, it was clearly meant for like, romantic twos. It was at a 'spa' that was really just a converted house and the 'massage room' was like the size of my bathroom. Small. There was no sort of privacy between the beds and I am hugely conservative in that regard, whereas she was quite happy to rip all her clothes off in the room (no underwear even)."
"It was insanely uncomfortable, and as soon as the massage was over, I got dressed and went to the bathroom. They still had to do a facial but I just did it in my actual clothes, no thank you."
15. "I was visiting my cousin's house. For some reason, her mom was asking her about her childhood and if she had any trauma or something like that. What followed was my cousin lowkey trauma dumping while clearly still mad at my aunt for some parenting failures. Both of them were trying to stay polite-ish, but dear God, it was so tense and awkward. My aunt kept deflecting just about anything the cousin said too. Couldn't really leave the room because cousin was blocking the only exit. Afterwards, my aunt asked me if I had any grievances. I kept my mouth shut."
16. "When I was a kid, we were on holiday and decided to go to a church. While we were there, I decided that it would be funny if I would slap my dad's ass with both hands. So, I ran at full speed to maximize the impact of the slap. I ended up slapping a stranger who also happened to walk next to a woman with a stroller in his hands, which made me think it was my dad. It was even worse that my parents saw it as well."
17. And lastly, "I was looking at my mom's phone 'cause she wanted to show me some pictures from what she did that weekend. I swiped one too many times and came across one of her nudes. I felt my soul jolt out of my body seeing that shit."
You can read the original thread on Reddit.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.