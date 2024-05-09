6. "A new boss was hired for my department at work, and a high-level woman from corporate was brought in to show him the ropes. My new boss was a sleazy little weirdo. He sort of looked like Beans from Even Stevens crossed with Mads Mikkelsen. He kept awkwardly trying to flirt with this incredibly professional and visibly uninterested woman who was just trying to do her job by teaching him how to do his. Things reached peak weirdness on her last day."

"There we stood my new boss on one side of the room, our guest on the other side, and me in the middle doing some work.

New Boss: 'Well, are you ready to go to lunch?'

Corporate Woman: 'Yes, just let me run to the restroom first.'

New Boss: 'Oh, why, you gotta POO-POO?'

I have never in my entire life wished that I could turn into a puddle of liquid and slide out of that room Secret World of Alex Mack-style than I did at that moment."

—flannelfrankenstein