Millennials Are Sharing How Their Boomer Parents Are Becoming Nastier With Age

1. "My parents are each in their mid–late 70s. Ten years ago, they had friends, and they would throw dinner parties that four to six other couples would attend. Also, they would be invited to similar parties thrown by their friends. They were always pretty arrogant, but hey, what else would you expect from a boomer couple with three master's degrees, two PhDs, and a JD between the two of them? But now they have no friends. I mean that literally. One by one, each of the couples and individual friends that they had known and socialized with closely for years, even decades, will no longer associate with them."

"My mom just blew up a 40-year friendship over a minor slight and said she has no interest in ever speaking to that person again. My dad did the same thing to his best friend a few years ago. Yesterday at the airport, my father decided it would be a good idea to scream at a desk agent over the fact that the ink on his paper ticket was smudged and he didn't feel like going to the kiosk to print out a new one. No shit, three security guards rocked up to flank him, and he has no idea how close he came to being cuffed, arrested, and charged with assault. All either of them does is complain and talk shit about people they used to associate with. This does not feel normal. Is anyone else experiencing this? Were our grandparents like this, too, and we were just too young to notice it?"

