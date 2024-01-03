6.

"How racist it is. I'm Egyptian, and you can tell I'm Arab just by my appearance. There's way more racism in my homeland AND in surrounding regions than the West in general, tbh. Apart from a comment here or there, mostly from some inebriated youths, I haven't had a racial experience. (I live in the South.) All are friendly and sweet and also soooo polite. They seem to take a genuine interest in where I am from, etc. The US actually has discriminatory and anti-racism laws."