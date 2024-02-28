Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
It's giving..."Let them eat cereal."
Greedflation is forcing families to make choices like eating cereal for dinner to save money. Kellogg's CEO is bragging about it while they show the huge climb in corporate profits that helped create the problem in the first place. Fuck this shit. pic.twitter.com/NH2EYaKTXu— Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) February 21, 2024
A message to the Kellogg’s CEO… remember what happened to this bitch? https://t.co/azfZRRpf82 pic.twitter.com/0EKqSwyxV2— Stoptheshorts (Tricia) (@dirtymayosister) February 27, 2024
The CEO of Kelloggs went on the news to talk about how families who are struggling financially should start eating cereal for dinner...— Hana Katana ⚔️ 🍉 (@KatanaSpeaks) February 23, 2024
Fuck cereal. Y'all it's time we eat the rich 😭
“Kellogg’s CEO suggests struggling families eat cereal for dinner” pic.twitter.com/KEvIxRIKZ2— Ebony H. (@quiEtBliss_) February 27, 2024
Not Kelloggs saying if you hungry, eat our cereal for dinner . Tf ?— Mella ❤️ (@_jaaaygeee) February 27, 2024
Kellogg's CEO suggests struggling families eat cereal for dinner— Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) February 27, 2024
FYI, shortly I will be premiering a website with EZ and cheap recipes submitted by followers. So far,,,
-Sautéed Froot Loops w/ Creamed spinach
-All Bran covered Marshmallows
-Special K Tartare
More to follow
I wonder if him and his family Eat cereal for dinner to save money?— Moosey (@0nlyMeez) February 27, 2024
In other news, dairy farmers suggest you drink more milk.— Vanessa Harris (@technologypoet) February 27, 2024
Has he seen the price of cereal?😀— Tom | The Savings Captain (@SavingsCaptain) February 27, 2024