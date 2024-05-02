People Are Sharing Just How Out Of Touch Their Boomer Parents Are

1. "I (31F) have been struggling financially since my divorce and my mom said I should sell my car and get one for $3K. I told her $3K vehicles need a lot of money in repairs, so what would be the point? I pay less than $250 a month for my car, and she thinks I could save by selling it and buying a super cheap used car. There is no such thing as a cheap used car."

"They watch the news so I know they know what the world is like currently. Do they just not accept that times have changed? They also don't understand why I can't buy a house for $50K as a single woman. I sent my dad a house listing one day, it was a mobile home with part of the flooring missing on 1.5 acres, and it was listed for $325K. A home in a neighborhood is going for $400-to-500k for a 'starter home.' Then she says well get a roommate. Umm, hello, I still need that down payment and to qualify. What will it take to open their eyes?"

—Letsdothis_33