1.
Cans of frozen juice concentrate in the freezer to make "fresh juice":
2.
A copy of The Doctors Book of Home Remedies, which usually was in the kitchen among the cookbooks:
3.
The orange and yellow Little Tikes Picnic Table, which was usually either covered in crayon and marker scribbles or faded from the sun after being left in the backyard for years:
4.
Landline phones that had the squishy buttons and a light that turned on as soon as you lifted the receiver:
5.
Backup mini-tapes for the answering machine that were usually stored in the junk drawer:
6.
Homey food resin wall decor in the kitchen (if your family's kitchen was country apple-themed and not country geese-themed):
7.
And matching country apple canisters on the counters to really reenforce the theme:
8.
Glade PlugIns when they used gel packets that would get all gooey and covered in dust:
9.
Corn holders that half the time your parents forgot to pull out whenever you guys were eating corn on the cob:
10.
A fancy decorative Mexican folk art or Southwest plate that nobody was allowed to use and was just a decoration in the dining room:
11.
Fake plastic grapes in a bowl in the dining room or kitchen that were always covered in a small layer of dust:
12.
Decorative cardboard boxes that were meant to look like they were decoupaged:
13.
Rubbermaid plastic laundry hampers with the ventilation holes and were indestructible:
14.
The metal mattress frame with the wheels (why did it have wheels?) that you would either stub your toes on or hit the corner of with your lower shin:
15.
Bath oil beads in the bathroom that were purely decorative and nobody ever used:
16.
A wicker mail basket in the kitchen or near the front door that usually ended up being just full of only junk mail and catalogs:
17.
The Campbell's Kids soup mugs that were perfect for not just soup, but also hot cocoa with marshmallows:
18.
This ~fancy~ lamp that your parents would have on their desk and would also burn the hell out of you if you touched it while it was on:
19.
The ~fancy~ glass domed clock that you were always tempted to take the dome off of and play with the suspension springs:
20.
Metal candle wall sconces that held candles that were NEVER lit:
21.
Pretty marbled picture frames that were either in the living room or on your parents' dresser:
22.
And the collage photo frames in the hallway that were full of old photos:
23.
Dried flower swags that hung over a doorway or framed wall art:
24.
Stamps used to decorate stationery or for scrapbooking:
25.
Heart-shaped organizers (with that rubbery coating) that were pretty impractical for drawers:
26.
The orb candles that gave off an oh-so-pretty glow when they were about halfway burned:
27.
The Disney collector cups that were sold at Burger King and were the best cups to drink out of:
28.
The oak kitchen table that had the most uncomfortable matching chairs:
29.
The low-profile entertainment center that held the TV that weighed, like, 150 pounds:
30.
And lastly, the stereo with the three-disc CD player and remote control that felt like the height of technology: