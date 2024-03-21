Skip To Content
    30 Things Literally Every Millennial Had In Their Parents' House Growing Up In The '90s

    Your parents still probably have a lot of these in their home.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Cans of frozen juice concentrate in the freezer to make "fresh juice":

    Frozen juice concentrate being emptied from carton into a mug
    u/noconnostalgia / Via reddit.com

    2. A copy of The Doctors Book of Home Remedies, which usually was in the kitchen among the cookbooks:

    Book cover of &quot;The Doctors Book of Home Remedies&quot; by Prevention Magazine Health Books
    Rodale Books/ SadiesVintagePlace / Via etsy.com

    3. The orange and yellow Little Tikes Picnic Table, which was usually either covered in crayon and marker scribbles or faded from the sun after being left in the backyard for years:

    A small, plastic children&#x27;s picnic table with attached benches
    JayRam85 / Via reddit.com

    4. Landline phones that had the squishy buttons and a light that turned on as soon as you lifted the receiver:

    A close-up of a person&#x27;s finger pressing a button on a telephone keypad
    Janet Jackson/ UMG / Via youtube.com

    5. Backup mini-tapes for the answering machine that were usually stored in the junk drawer:

    A pack of three Sony 60-minute microcassettes in plastic casing, used for recording
    amazon.com

    6. Homey food resin wall decor in the kitchen (if your family's kitchen was country apple-themed and not country geese-themed):

    Decorative wall art featuring a collection of stylized kitchen items and food
    TimeInReverse / Via etsy.com

    7. And matching country apple canisters on the counters to really reenforce the theme:

    Vintage ceramic apple-designed kitchen canister on a counter with brick backdrop
    PhasesdelaLune / Via etsy.com

    8. Glade PlugIns when they used gel packets that would get all gooey and covered in dust:

    Six open cold medicine blister packs with remaining medicine and one empty pack
    pizza_for_nunchucks / Via reddit.com

    9. Corn holders that half the time your parents forgot to pull out whenever you guys were eating corn on the cob:

    Two yellow plastic corn holders with metal prongs, isolated on a white background
    amazon.com

    10. A fancy decorative Mexican folk art or Southwest plate that nobody was allowed to use and was just a decoration in the dining room:

    Decorative ceramic plate with a colorful floral pattern displayed on a stand
    TimeInReverse / Via etsy.com

    11. Fake plastic grapes in a bowl in the dining room or kitchen that were always covered in a small layer of dust:

    Four bunches of artificial grapes with varying shades arranged on a light surface
    Traci’s Treasures / Via ebay.com

    12. Decorative cardboard boxes that were meant to look like they were decoupaged:

    Vintage-style floral patterned box with classic artwork and intricate details
    TheSleepingSnailCo / Via etsy.com

    13. Rubbermaid plastic laundry hampers with the ventilation holes and were indestructible:

    Beige laundry basket in front of a kitchen cabinet
    shop*quality*deals / Via ebay.com

    14. The metal mattress frame with the wheels (why did it have wheels?) that you would either stub your toes on or hit the corner of with your lower shin:

    Metal bed frame with wheels and no mattress
    mattressfirm.com

    15. Bath oil beads in the bathroom that were purely decorative and nobody ever used:

    Bath oils and natural sponges arranged next to handmade soap, suggesting a luxurious self-care routine
    Getty Images

    16. A wicker mail basket in the kitchen or near the front door that usually ended up being just full of only junk mail and catalogs:

    Oval wicker basket with intertwined handle displayed on a flat surface
    OnceMoreVintage / Via etsy.com

    17. The Campbell's Kids soup mugs that were perfect for not just soup, but also hot cocoa with marshmallows:

    Collection of four vintage Campbell&#x27;s soup mugs with various illustrations of the Campbell Kids characters
    WeirdandWonderful608 / Via etsy.com

    18. This ~fancy~ lamp that your parents would have on their desk and would also burn the hell out of you if you touched it while it was on:

    Retro levitating lamp with illuminated green edge, on a wooden surface against a white plank backdrop
    BensBigBarn / Via etsy.com

    19. The ~fancy~ glass domed clock that you were always tempted to take the dome off of and play with the suspension springs:

    Antique pendulum clock under glass dome on marbled background
    EmeraldPalaceStore / Via etsy.com

    20. Metal candle wall sconces that held candles that were NEVER lit:

    Two wall-mounted candle holders with sun and crescent moon designs
    LittleSecretsbyMarie / Via etsy.com

    21. Pretty marbled picture frames that were either in the living room or on your parents' dresser:

    Two empty picture frames with multicolored abstract patterns on the borders
    dawnupontime / Via etsy.com

    22. And the collage photo frames in the hallway that were full of old photos:

    A variety of empty picture frame shapes displayed within a larger frame, labeled &quot;Fashion Classics.&quot;
    retrome / Via etsy.com

    23. Dried flower swags that hung over a doorway or framed wall art:

    Floral arrangement with various flowers and leaves on a plain background
    FloralDate / Via etsy.com

    24. Stamps used to decorate stationery or for scrapbooking:

    Four wooden blocks with animal and plant stamps against a table
    OMGIHadThat / Via etsy.com

    25. Heart-shaped organizers (with that rubbery coating) that were pretty impractical for drawers:

    Two heart-shaped wicker baskets on a textured surface
    SweetEmotionVintages / Via etsy.com

    26. The orb candles that gave off an oh-so-pretty glow when they were about halfway burned:

    A lit spherical candle with floral patterns
    ALANSCANDLE / Via etsy.com

    27. The Disney collector cups that were sold at Burger King and were the best cups to drink out of:

    Collection of Disney glasses featuring characters from Snow White, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Jungle Book, and Aladdin
    peaceocake / Via etsy.com

    28. The oak kitchen table that had the most uncomfortable matching chairs:

    A round wooden table with four matching chairs in an interior setting
    caymuskitten / Via ebay.com

    29. The low-profile entertainment center that held the TV that weighed, like, 150 pounds:

    Vintage entertainment center with a boxy CRT television and VCR units
    wayfair.com

    30. And lastly, the stereo with the three-disc CD player and remote control that felt like the height of technology:

    Aiwa stereo system with two speakers and a remote control from the late 1990s to early 2000s
    estatesa28 / Via ebay.com