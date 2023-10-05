Skip To Content
    Non-Americans Are Sharing Things About The US That Surprised Them In A Good Way, And Really, They're So Quintessentially American

    Yes, the No. 1 answer was how nice us Americans are, but there were a few others I was not expecting.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It goes without saying that for people who have never visited the US, it's natural to form overly generalized opinions about what the country is like based on TV, music, movies, news stories, social media posts, and, of course, what others who have visited have said about it.

    &quot;See America&quot;
    And recently, I stumbled upon this Reddit thread from a couple of years ago where user Crazy-Lemur asked: "Non-Americans of Reddit, what is something about America that surprised you in a good way?"

    A trolley in San Francisco
    Lots of non-Americans chimed in (along with some Americans) to share the pleasant things they discovered about the US after visiting it. Below are the top and best comments:

    1. "The amount of unused/untouched countryside."

    A mountainside by the beach
    "That was my answer, too. The landscapes are absolutely awe-inspiring. And such a range of beautiful natural areas from redwood forests to deserts, from prairies to mountains to the Everglades. The stunning beach-scapes on the East Coast soothe my soul. Enormous lakes, waterfalls. The natural beauty is profound in the US, and I don’t think we from outside hear enough about it. The US culture and politics is so pervasive in other countries, it’s all we really hear about, which is a shame."

    2. "How much cereal selections you have!!!"

    A cereal aisle
    "Now that I’m an adult and can buy any cereal I want, it takes me soooo long to even pick one. 😅"

    3. "Free refills at restaurants."

    Someone using a soda fountain
    "That's so weird. Especially for soda. Soda is practically free, it's usually the cups that cost money. From what my friends that work in the industry tell me, they really bank on drinks. It makes a lot of their profit."

    4. "Alcohol is super cheap. And your national parks are beautiful and big, although very crowded."

    A beautiful mountainside
    "Only the generic parks. Some of my favorite parks were by no means popular like Grand Canyon or Yellowstone."

    5. "I went to the USA as an exchange student. Loved how the teenagers were so open-minded and the people were really nice."

    A group of young people smiling and hugging
    6. "I was surprised how friendly Americans are in general, and the willingness to help with accurate directions."

    People giving directions
    7. "Growing up in the UK, the stereotype I always heard was Americans are really nice...too nice...fake nice. Except New Yorkers. For me the good surprise was I expected this 'fake niceness' to piss me off, but it's actually really uplifting when everyone around you isn't miserable."

    A man laughing while talking to someone
    "As someone who was born and raised in Europe and then moved to America, it always surprised (and annoyed) me when European friends complained about the supposed fakeness of Americans saying things like, 'Hey, good to see you!' and 'Have a great day.' I mean, is the opposite preferable? Do these critics yearn for sullen, sour service? 

    I can remember when that sourness was the standard demeanor in the Netherlands, France (the French were probably the worst), Germany... But the continent has come a long way, France included. These days, sales clerks and shop owners and waitstaff really are more likely to smile and make an effort to be pleasant. I like to think it's the American influence, but whatever it is, I'll take it over that miserable 'dafuq do you want' mentality of old."

    8. "My BF is non-American, and he says it’s the ability to get food at any hour."

    People outside of a food truck
    "It’s about 2 a.m. where I am now in America, and I’m about to get tacos, lol."

    9. "I like how much Americans value their regional cultures."

    A parade
    "There are big sections that differ greatly, but always quintessentially American."

    10. "The air is so clean in the United States. Only when you come from a country with massive amounts of pollution (Beijing, China) do you really appreciate how blue the sky is and how fresh the air is."

    View from a mountaintop
    "Used to be much worse in the USA. Thanks to a few regulations back in the '70s and '80s, the air seems much cleaner now. Still not perfect but better."

    11. "That each state is a LOT bigger than I realize, especially compared to England."

    A US map
    "It always amazes me that California has more people than the entirety of Canada."

    12. "Brunch culture!"

    People clinking mimosas
    "Time to put a splash of orange juice in my bottle of champagne."

    13. "How kid friendly it is. Like, 99% of bars and restaurants are genuinely happy to accommodate kids."

    A father and daughter eating in a restaurant
    "I'm from the UK. There are a few places that ban kids outright, but being kings of passive-aggressive, a lot of places will let you in, but then staff and other customers glare at you continually, or complain whenever they make a noise, have nothing kid-friendly, etc."

    14. "The width of the lanes on the highway!"

    "I’m an American living abroad, and I miss this the most. That, and how straight most roads are since so much of the country is flat. I have to drive twisting, winding, narrow roads with no guard rails where I live now, and it makes me appreciate American roads sooooo much more."

    15. "My God, if you've never tried an American burger and milkshake, make it your first priority upon arrival. And don't get me started on Texas BBQ!"

    A highway
    "From England, now live in Australia. You yanks know how to do a BBQ. I'm not sure if the animals are super-sized and super tasty, but I've never had BBQ quite as good as I did in the US."

    16. "I'm from Russia. I lived in America for a month, and the most surprising thing was how many flags of their country they have displayed everywhere. It's very patriotic!"

    American flags outside of houses
    "‘Merica!!!"

    17. And lastly: "The Cheesecake Factory!"

    The Cheesecake Factory entrance
    "It is our gift to man and our crowning achievement."

    "Amen. Now THAT is a restaurant."

    You can read the full thread of responses on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.