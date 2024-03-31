1.

"I think at some point surely enjoying your 20s, was about traveling, partying, being single and having lots of 'relations' with others, and not having to take things seriously was a thing. Now, there is a mental health crisis. Also, we all have to work very hard if not to afford immediate necessities, then to secure a future for ourselves where we won't struggle financially. I increasingly feel that 20s aren’t about anything in particular. Neither are teens and 30s onward, aside from just being okay. I think now we are all just trying to be 'okay' as opposed to great, etc. If you’re consistently okay these days, mentally, emotionally, financially, and socially, you’re doing very well."