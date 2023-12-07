18 Christmas Tweets About Millennials That Are Funny And Way, Way, Way Too Accurate
"Stop asking millennials what we want for Christmas. The answer is financial and emotional stability, thank you."
Well...the holiday season is officially upon us! And like any millennial, I am reminiscing about Christmases past — and trying not to think about the fact that those were, like, 25-plus years ago. Plus, of course, also dealing with all the headaches of being a grown-ass adult during this time of year.
So I decided to celebrate the season by doing a roundup of funny tweets that truly capture what the Christmas Spirit is for millennials:
1.
Your mother doesn't want some garbage department store Christmas present, she wants grandchildren you God damn millennial.— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 25, 2019
2.
“wHy ArEn’T MiLlEnNiAlS bUyInG hOmEs?!!?”— vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) November 24, 2021
because i’m too busy ebaying old mcdonald’s xmas ornaments, SHARON pic.twitter.com/Al0DtNP988
3.
millennials watch a non-muppet adaptation of A Christmas Carol challenge— Anna Stonebrook (@AnnaStonebrook) December 13, 2022
4.
My new hairbrained theory: Nostalgic feelings for the Muppet Christmas Carol is the defining trait on whether you're Millennial or Gen X.— Michael Sweeney (@mikesweeney) December 5, 2023
5.
Stop asking millennials what we want for Christmas ~ the answer is financial and emotional stability, thank you.— Christina Huynh (@christinajhuynh) December 13, 2018
6.
The true tell of the Millennial v. Gen Z/cusp divide lies in one’s knowledge of the Justin Bieber Christmas album— mele (@melgirm) December 3, 2023
7.
The last time millennials were happy was opening an N64 on Christmas.— a. Benjamin (@a_benjamin) December 25, 2021
8.
As a true millennial, i’m gonna spend at least 1 xmas day setting up a password manager for my parents 👍— Eline Muijres ✨ (@ElineMuijres) December 24, 2021
9.
Millennial Xmas Carol— Discount🍉Emma🍉Stone (@Buffalojilll) December 24, 2018
🎶 last Christmas I yeet you my heart
and the very next day
You ghosted me, bae🎶
10.
Millennials will be 90 years old and still be quoting the vine of the person saying merry christmas in increasingly silly ways— Ari (@orionsfannypack) December 25, 2022
11.
I saved enough for a modest house deposit by not eating avocados all year! Then I blew it on sending Christmas cards to non Millennial relatives, buying a single book of first class stamps.— Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) December 10, 2018
12.
My boomer dad complains about Millennials a lot so I got him an avocado toast Christmas ornament 💁🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/x45xWmvrFT— Lily Herman (@lkherman) December 25, 2019
13.
Feeling very millennial right now considering my Christmas list has three separate dogs I want to get gifts for.— Michelle (@flamingtortugas) December 3, 2023
14.
I like to claim I'm not a millennial, but last night my wife and I looked into renting a Christmas tree.— Hortichris (he/they) the kiwi fruit enjoyer (@hortichris) November 20, 2019
15.
being a millennial or gen Z on Christmas means getting and receiving at least 20 texts saying “merry chrysler”— klaudia (@kaludiasays) December 25, 2019
16.
Millennials don’t get enough credit for not killing Christmas cards.— Emilee Romano (@MonoChz) December 13, 2022
17.
Baby boomers: Millennials are selfie obsessed narcissists.— Andy Verderosa (@andyverderosa) December 26, 2017
Also baby boomers: *sends physical Christmas cards detailing successes of entire family with professional photos to everyone they’ve ever met*
18.
I know Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas— Millennial In Debt (@millindebt) December 1, 2023
But please put some respect on my boy Macaulay Culkin's name.
You can't think of Christmas without thinking of Home Alone. pic.twitter.com/zblHRf7vbA