People Are Revealing The "Family Secret" They Learned That Totally Shocked Them

15. "My mom married my stepfather in the mid-'80s. My mom and dad had been divorced since my birth in the early '70s. I always knew there was something a little off with my stepfather. Couldn't ever really pin down what it was, but he was just off, if ever so slightly. But hey, my mom really liked this guy, so I was in. I made my way through some awkward teenage years with him in my life and went off to college."

"Then, in 1997, my mom and stepdad divorced. Towards the end, he would grow very impatient, and I guess they would fight a lot, but I wasn't around to see it as I had long since moved out and had my own life to live in a different state. Didn't ever hear him come up much in conversation after that.

Now, fast forward to 2007. My mom, unfortunately, had cancer, and it was nearing the end of her life. I spent the last two weeks with her at her house, just talking and letting her know how much I loved her and what a great mom she had been. So, sitting on the couch next to her one of those days, she exclaimed, 'Well, I suppose I can tell you about your stepfather now.' My eyes perked right up, I knew it I knew it, something was off about him! Maybe he went AWOL from the Army? Maybe he had a kid I didn't know about? She continued on, 'Your stepfather was a gay porn star in the '70s.' This, I had not expected."

—buddhatown