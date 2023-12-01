Skip To Content
    People Are Revealing The Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have, And You Most Certainly Have Witnessed More Than A Few Of These

    I truly don't get why people do some of these on purpose.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I think it's safe to say, all of us have at least one or two bad habits. For example, it can be something like letting dishes sit in the sink for days or going to bed really late almost every night. But then, there are other common bad habits that actually affect others around us, too.

    And recently, Reddit user Subderhenge posed this question about bad habits in the AskReddit subreddit: "What is a bad habit that a shocking amount of people have?"

    Lots and lots of people chimed in on the thread. Below are the top, best, and most often repeated comments:

    1. "No spatial awareness. This has become so bad because of phones. You’re in a crowded airport and someone in front of you stops dead in their tracks, reverses direction, and slams into you. They act like it’s your fault. You’re in a crowd of people trying to exit a building, and one person stops as soon as they get through the door, completely unaware of the pileup of people behind them. Maddening."

    People in line at the airport with their luggage
    Izusek / Getty Images

    hitsomethin

    2. "Social media/phone addiction. How many of us do anything without our phones now? When’s the last time you left your house without it? The last time you forgot your phone or lost it, how anxious did you feel? Every time I try to slow down on my usage, I do good at first, and then I have a day where I could be doing anything else and I still go to my phone and waste the day away. I’ll absentmindedly pull it out while I’m watching TV, too. Or playing video games. Here I am at work on it again."

    Someone&#x27;s phone open to their social apps
    P. Kijsanayothin / Getty Images

    dickydooooo

    3. "Tailgating. Count out a 2–5-seconds following distance at highway speeds, folks. That ain’t it and you’re making traffic much worse."

    An angry car in the rearview mirror
    Swaite / Getty Images

    Secure-Truth9282

    4. "Going into work while sick instead of taking a paid sick day off. Aside from it not helping that person get well sooner, they're also likely going to get their coworkers sick, too."

    A man blowing his nose
    Cecilie_arcurs / Getty Images

    —[deleted]

    5. "Not washing your hands after going to the bathroom (look it up — it’s actually scary how little people wash their hands after going to the bathroom)."

    Someone washing their hands
    Solskin / Getty Images

    Strawberryducksmilk

    6. "Lying. Probably the biggest shock I got from the real world once I started adulting is how much people lie and try to manipulate. It’s disheartening."

    a person crossing their fingers behind their back
    Love Portrait And Love The World / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Hooterman19

    7. "Responding with defensiveness rather than with a curiosity to the unknown."

    a man holding up his hand to a woman
    Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    darcymackenzie

    8. "Saying they’re going to do things or want to do things and never do them. If you want to do something, do it."

    a woman looking at a chalkboard with various words on it
    Christian Horz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    olater123

    9. "Playing loud music or videos on their phone without earbuds in a public space, like a library."

    a person&#x27;s phone opened to music
    Carol Yepes / Getty Images

    Snoo_93627

    10. "Materialism. Buying stuff just for the sake of buying it, not because you need it. I think a lot of people have this huge empty hole in their soul that they constantly try to fill with more and more stuff."

    A woman looking at products
    Walt Disney Co. / Â©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

    FormedFecalIncident

    11. "Still continuing to drive while on a cellphone or texting despite the dangers and fines associated with it."

    a person texting while driving
    Perfectlab / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    CottageLife1

    12. "Interrupting someone while they're in the middle of talking."

    a woman trying to talk to someone who isn&#x27;t paying attention
    Antonioguillem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    phillupontakos

    13. "Getting offended when someone makes a mistake. You're not going to die if some random stranger on the internet doesn't know the difference between their, there, and they're. Also, getting offended by someone's personal preferences. So what if some people prefer iPhone over Android, DC over Marvel, or like cream in their coffee. There's nothing wrong with that. It's not like they listen to Justin Bieber."

    Cartoons of people talking with speech bubbles
    Iconicbestiary / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Millenial_X

    14. "Chewing with their mouths open. I hate eating out in public because the sound of people smacking their food is all I can hear. 🤢😂"

    a person biting a burger
    Sian Kennedy / Getty Images

    DeaddyHeadd

    15. "Waiting to talk instead of listening."

    a man and woman talking while the man looks away
    Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    BetteCousins

    16. "Smoking. It’s been known long enough that it kills you and can harm people around you, too. Too many people still start the habit."

    a hand holding a cigarette
    Boonchai Wedmakawand / Getty Images

    No_Reflection8671

    17. "Oversharing on social media. Privacy has become so rare, and it is not helped by the fact that most products/services also require your personal info."

    Emojis coming out of someone&#x27;s phone
    Urupong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Bilbos-sister

    18. And lastly, "Being checked out during social interactions. Phone in hand, not really listening, not present."

    People on their phones at the dinner table
    Skynesher / Getty Images

    ultravioletneon

    You can read the original thread over on Reddit.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.