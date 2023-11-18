1.
Being mesmerized by the computer animation in the Coca-Cola polar bears commercials:
2.
Getting just one chance to get a good photo with the Santa at the mall because there were no digital cameras — hence a lot of pics of kids crying or looking in the other direction:
3.
And also really getting into the holiday spirit anytime you went to the mall and just walked around looking at the decorations:
4.
Your mom and your aunt having that one go-to denim Christmas button-up they would wear whenever they wanted to feel festive:
5.
Your grandma wearing her Christmas vest (usually over a red turtleneck) basically the entire month:
6.
And your grandma also decorating her house for the holidays with either Thomas Kinkade or Franklin Mint Christmas scene plates:
7.
Having to pick up these outdoor light-up candle decorations all the time because they were hollow and constantly got knocked down by the wind:
8.
And breaking several light bulbs whenever you helped put up the outdoor Christmas lights:
9.
Begging your parents to buy you a Hallmark Keepsake ornament, but really, it was so you could play with it:
10.
And for some reason, having a penguin ornament on your tree (why were penguin ornaments such a thing?):
11.
Eating off placemats that had fugly drawings of poinsettias and always just used red, white, and green:
12.
Having your mom or dad write the family Christmas letter that they would then photocopy and send to all their friends and relatives:
13.
Looking forward to the night when ABC's TGIF aired its Christmas episodes:
14.
Eating one of these Santa-head lollipops that tasted like stale cough drops:
15.
And feeling like the red and green Christmas M&M's tasted the best:
16.
Drinking out of Christmas glasses that had this design on them (which was basically the Jazz cup design of the holiday season):
17.
And drinking hot cocoa out of the mugs with country Christmas geese on them:
18.
Basically, having a lot of Christmas kitchen decor that featured the country geese on it:
19.
Looking over and over at all the pretty photos in the I Spy Christmas book:
20.
Your family getting one of these multi-flavor giant popcorn tins from someone they sorta knew that ultimately became a decorative item the next year or a regift:
21.
Looking forward to the Toys R Us holiday catalog...
22.
...and the Sears Wish Book so that you could see all the new toys that were being released and ~circle them~ so that your parents would know what to get you:
23.
Thinking it was so cool that Penny Marshall and Rosie O'Donnell got to hang out in a giant room surrounded by toys in the Kmart commercials (and being a little jealous of that):
24.
Begging your parents to buy you Christmas stickers...
25.
...and rubber stamps so that you could decorate your "Christmas cards" with them:
26.
Really wanting Campbell's soup whenever you watched the melting-snowman commercial:
27.
Being excited whenever Gap's kick-ass holiday commercials came on:
28.
Watching these two classics over and over and over:
29.
Staring at the animated Santa Claus decoration your parents would put out, and thinking it was some sort of amazing animatronic (it wasn't and was always loud AF):
30.
Or staring at the animated Victorian carolers who were just creepy AF:
31.
Having that one fancy neighbor who decorated their house with sad and creepy Victorian decorations:
32.
Being able to hear the Hershey's Kisses commercial in your head before it even started playing the bell sounds:
33.
Waiting in just wild lines at Toys R Us:
34.
Knowing a good gift was coming on Christmas morning because your parents pulled out the camcorder:
35.
And lastly, finding a Life Savers "book" from Santa in your stocking: