35 Nostalgic Pictures That Perfectly Capture What Christmas Was Like In The 1980s For Elder Millennials And Young Gen X'ersBack when burning your hand at some point on Christmas lights or decorations was part of the annual tradition.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Being excited the Saturday before Christmas because you knew all your favorite Saturday morning cartoons would be airing their Christmas episodes: Hanna-barbera / ©Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection 2. Watching random Christmas made-for-TV specials that felt like fever dreams: Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col, Ruby-spears Productions / ©Ruby-Spears Productions/Courtesy Everett Collection 3. And of course, watching lots of random Hanna-Barbera Christmas specials: Hanna-barbera / ©Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection 4. Your mom or aunt who would always wear fancy Christmas sweaters — which always had shoulder pads sewn into them and sequins — to holiday parties and on Christmas Day: 208ShopGirl / Via etsy.com 5. Having one of those stuffed animal Santa's whose face you couldn't see as a decoration: TylersTreasuresA2Z / Via etsy.com 6. And making your parents take you to McDonald's so that you could get the holiday edition Muppet Babies stuffed animals: ebay.com 7. Having that one neighbor that would set up the light-up Nativity scene as part of their outdoor lights: ebay.com 8. Or having that one neighbor who thought, Why not more? and decorated with every molded plastic outdoor Christmas light decoration they made: Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images 9. Decorating your Christmas tree with colorful string lights that also had reflectors on the bulbs to make them extra bright... ebay.com 10. ...lots of gaudy tinsel and garland... Classicstock / Getty Images 11. ...and/or also with pearl garlands if your family wanted a ~fancy~ tree: William Nation / Getty Images 12. Eating Holidays chocolate candy, which was just M&M's (the red and green ones) painted with trees and bells on it: FM1156/ Mars, Incorporated / Via youtube.com 13. Having the Fruity Pebbles Christmas commercial play every 10 minutes and knowing the whole thing by heart: View this video on YouTube ClassicCommercials4U/ Post/ youtube.com 14. Hanging acrylic Christmas stockings on the mantle that always felt very flimsy and were probably very huge fire hazards: Rolployz/ etsy.com 15. Decorating with plastic holly wreaths that hurt your hand 'cause it was a little sharp: FickleMamaVintage / Via etsy.com 16. Seeing your family's kitchen decked out in Christmas country geese towels, pot holders, and accessories: TimelessBettie / Via etsy.com 17. And also having strictly red candles as part of the decorations around the house: Horst Ossinger/picture alliance via Getty Images 18. Not being allowed to ring the ceramic bell decoration (that served no purpose really) because that thing was fragile AF: DockHouseCo / Via etsy.com 19. Being a little scared when watching Mickey's Christmas Carol, 'cause it was a tad darker than you expected: Disney 20. Getting Christmas stickers as a treat if you went with your parents to Hallmark: FancyFlutistFinds / Via etsy.com 21. And getting Christmas-themed Scratch 'n Sniff Stickers at school — that usually only smelled of either pine or peppermint: ebay.com, ebay.com 22. Being told by at least one older person in your family to be grateful for your gifts because in the USSR they didn't get gifts or celebrate Christmas: Igor Golovniov / Igor Golovniov/Universal Images Group via Getty Images 23. Burning your hands if you helped put up the outdoor Christmas lights while they were on (those suckers got HOT): MarilynOfMonroe / Via etsy.com 24. Your parents spending over a week writing Christmas cards and checking off the names of the people who were getting one off a list: PerfectYesterdays / Via etsy.com 25. And having your parents freak out if someone not on their list sent them a card — which meant they had to now write one back to them: HobbyDawg / Via etsy.com 26. Listening to Time Life's Jingle Bell Rock album over and over: AuntEntiysVintage/ etsy.com 27. Somehow not realizing how creepy the cartoon characters were in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (they have made soooo much progress with that since then): Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images 28. Circling all the toys you wanted from the Sears Wish Book... ebay.com 29. ...and Toys "R" Us Christmas Dream Book in hopes that your parents would see it and secretly buy it for you for Christmas: Geek. Dad. Life./ youtube.com 30. Going over to your grandma's house and seeing her decorate with Christmas-themed tin ashtrays (if she smoked)... gamglamvintage / Via etsy.com 31. ...a bowl of dusty ribbon candy that you were pretty sure she had had since 1971... Amandalee / Getty Images/iStockphoto 32. ...and that ceramic light-up Christmas tree that burned you if you touched it: CarolCraftyCreation / Via etsy.com 33. Having all the presents under the tree be wrapped in very shiny and gaudy wrapping paper — also, it being strictly wrapped boxes 'cause gift bags weren't really a thing: H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images 34. Crossing your fingers that your parents would get you a Nintendo: DKOldiesOfficial/ etsy.com 35. And lastly, receiving a Cabbage Patch doll even if you didn't ask for one 'cause it was THE GIFT to give: Bettmann/Corbis / Getty Images