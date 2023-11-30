Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    35 Nostalgic Pictures That Perfectly Capture What Christmas Was Like In The 1980s For Elder Millennials And Young Gen X'ers

    Back when burning your hand at some point on Christmas lights or decorations was part of the annual tradition.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Being excited the Saturday before Christmas because you knew all your favorite Saturday morning cartoons would be airing their Christmas episodes:

    the smurfs decorating a christmas tree
    Hanna-barbera / ©Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection

    2. Watching random Christmas made-for-TV specials that felt like fever dreams:

    Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col, Ruby-spears Productions / ©Ruby-Spears Productions/Courtesy Everett Collection

    3. And of course, watching lots of random Hanna-Barbera Christmas specials:

    Hanna-Barbera Christmas special
    Hanna-barbera / ©Hanna-Barbera/Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. Your mom or aunt who would always wear fancy Christmas sweaters — which always had shoulder pads sewn into them and sequins — to holiday parties and on Christmas Day:

    sweater with shoulder pads
    208ShopGirl / Via etsy.com

    5. Having one of those stuffed animal Santa's whose face you couldn't see as a decoration:

    TylersTreasuresA2Z / Via etsy.com

    6. And making your parents take you to McDonald's so that you could get the holiday edition Muppet Babies stuffed animals:

    three muppet babies
    ebay.com

    7. Having that one neighbor that would set up the light-up Nativity scene as part of their outdoor lights:

    ebay.com

    8. Or having that one neighbor who thought, Why not more? and decorated with every molded plastic outdoor Christmas light decoration they made:

    an entire front yard covered with lit-up christmas decor
    Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Star Tribune via Getty Images

    9. Decorating your Christmas tree with colorful string lights that also had reflectors on the bulbs to make them extra bright...

    ebay.com

    10. ...lots of gaudy tinsel and garland...

    A young girl decorating a Christmas tree
    Classicstock / Getty Images

    11. ...and/or also with pearl garlands if your family wanted a ~fancy~ tree:

    Closeup of a Christmas tree with pearls
    William Nation / Getty Images

    12. Eating Holidays chocolate candy, which was just M&M's (the red and green ones) painted with trees and bells on it:

    the commercial of the m&amp;amp;ms in a bowl
    FM1156/ Mars, Incorporated / Via youtube.com

    13. Having the Fruity Pebbles Christmas commercial play every 10 minutes and knowing the whole thing by heart:

    View this video on YouTube
    ClassicCommercials4U/ Post/ youtube.com

    14. Hanging acrylic Christmas stockings on the mantle that always felt very flimsy and were probably very huge fire hazards:

    Christmas stockings
    Rolployz/ etsy.com

    15. Decorating with plastic holly wreaths that hurt your hand 'cause it was a little sharp:

    christmas wreath
    FickleMamaVintage / Via etsy.com

    16. Seeing your family's kitchen decked out in Christmas country geese towels, pot holders, and accessories:

    country geese on kitchen towels
    TimelessBettie / Via etsy.com

    17. And also having strictly red candles as part of the decorations around the house:

    Red candles
    Horst Ossinger/picture alliance via Getty Images

    18. Not being allowed to ring the ceramic bell decoration (that served no purpose really) because that thing was fragile AF:

    santa on a ceramic bell
    DockHouseCo / Via etsy.com

    19. Being a little scared when watching Mickey's Christmas Carol, 'cause it was a tad darker than you expected:

    scrooge shrinking away from a ghost
    Disney

    20. Getting Christmas stickers as a treat if you went with your parents to Hallmark:

    care bear cards
    FancyFlutistFinds / Via etsy.com

    21. And getting Christmas-themed Scratch 'n Sniff Stickers at school — that usually only smelled of either pine or peppermint:

    ebay.com, ebay.com

    22. Being told by at least one older person in your family to be grateful for your gifts because in the USSR they didn't get gifts or celebrate Christmas:

    santa with a russian doll
    Igor Golovniov / Igor Golovniov/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    23. Burning your hands if you helped put up the outdoor Christmas lights while they were on (those suckers got HOT):

    christmas lights
    MarilynOfMonroe / Via etsy.com

    24. Your parents spending over a week writing Christmas cards and checking off the names of the people who were getting one off a list:

    happy holiday cards
    PerfectYesterdays / Via etsy.com

    25. And having your parents freak out if someone not on their list sent them a card — which meant they had to now write one back to them:

    christmas cards
    HobbyDawg / Via etsy.com

    26. Listening to Time Life's Jingle Bell Rock album over and over:

    Jingle Bell Rock
    AuntEntiysVintage/ etsy.com

    27. Somehow not realizing how creepy the cartoon characters were in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (they have made soooo much progress with that since then):

    Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    28. Circling all the toys you wanted from the Sears Wish Book...

    Christmas wish book
    ebay.com

    29. ...and Toys "R" Us Christmas Dream Book in hopes that your parents would see it and secretly buy it for you for Christmas:

    Christmas Dream Book 1985
    Geek. Dad. Life./ youtube.com

    30. Going over to your grandma's house and seeing her decorate with Christmas-themed tin ashtrays (if she smoked)...

    santa ashtray
    gamglamvintage / Via etsy.com

    31. ...a bowl of dusty ribbon candy that you were pretty sure she had had since 1971...

    bunch of ribbon candy
    Amandalee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    32. ...and that ceramic light-up Christmas tree that burned you if you touched it:

    Ceramic Christmas tree
    CarolCraftyCreation / Via etsy.com

    33. Having all the presents under the tree be wrapped in very shiny and gaudy wrapping paper — also, it being strictly wrapped boxes 'cause gift bags weren't really a thing:

    Christmas presents under the tree
    H. Armstrong Roberts / Getty Images

    34. Crossing your fingers that your parents would get you a Nintendo:

    Nintendo
    DKOldiesOfficial/ etsy.com

    35. And lastly, receiving a Cabbage Patch doll even if you didn't ask for one 'cause it was THE GIFT to give:

    Cabbage Patch dolls
    Bettmann/Corbis / Getty Images