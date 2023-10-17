People Are Once Again Calling Out Justin Timberlake For His Treatment Of Britney Spears Over The Years After She Revealed She Had An Abortion ‘Cause He Wasn’t Ready To Be A Father

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me, is set to be released next week on Oct. 24. And earlier today, excerpts of it were published on People.

Among the revelations published in the article was Britney saying she'd had gotten pregnant in late 2000 while dating Justin Timberlake.

While the 41-year-old icon noted she was surprised and happy at the time because she'd previously envisioned having a family with Justin one day, she said Justin was not as supportive of her pregnancy and told her they were too young to have a family. So she agreed to have an abortion.

For context, in late 2000, Britney would have been 18 or 19 (since her birthday is Dec. 2) and Justin would have been 19, which is young. However, Britney went on to write in the book, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father." She also wrote about getting the procedure, "To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

As we all know, it's been well-documented over the years that Justin has brought up Britney over and over in interviews — usually when promoting a new album — and usually making jokes or taking digs at her expense. This was something that was explored in-depth in the 2021 New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

After the documentary aired, Justin issued an apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson via his Instagram

The fact that Britney revealed that she agreed to have an abortion, and he still went on to slut-shame her and make fun of her for years is not sitting well with people. Below are some of reactions to this:

The Woman In Me, lands on bookshelves next week on Oct. 24. And we'll be sure to cover any new revelations in the meantime.

Justin hasn't publicly responded to Britney's comments and People noted a rep for him didn't respond.