People Are Once Again Calling Out Justin Timberlake For His Treatment Of Britney Spears Over The Years After She Revealed She Had An Abortion ‘Cause He Wasn’t Ready To Be A Father

For context, in late 2000, Britney would have been 18 or 19 (since her birthday is Dec. 2) and Justin would have been 19, which is young. However, Britney went on to write in the book, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father." She also wrote about getting the procedure, "To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."