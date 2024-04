Yesterday, the Season 3 finale episode, "The Sign," premiered on Disney+. It was also a super-sized episode, coming in at just under 30 minutes (most episodes are about 6 minutes long). In the episode — Bluey's father — Bandit, puts the house up for sale as they will be moving for his new job. However, Bluey isn't happy about it, and neither is her mother, Chilli, who has too many memories of Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, attached to the house.