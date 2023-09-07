And the movie is also getting an IMAX release starting on Sept. 22 — which will include a brand new post-credit scene.
However, people have been wondering when it would be available for purchase, given that in recent years, theatrical windows have gotten shorter, and films are usually available for digital purchase or on streaming platforms within 45 days of its theatrical release. This would make Barbie's digital release date somewhere within the first two weeks of September.
Well, Warner Bros. just confirmed earlier this week that it will be releasing Barbie for digital purchase or rental starting on Sept. 12!!!
In an email with Decider, Warner Bros. said that the release will also come with over 30 minutes of bonus material, including featurettes titled, "Welcome to Barbie Land," "Becoming Barbie," "Playing Dress-Up," "Musical Make Believe," "All-Star Barbie Party," and “It’s a Weird World." So yeah, we're getting lots of extra Barbie content!!!
However, no word on when it will be available to stream on Max, as Warner Bros. now is deciding when to put movies on the platform on a "case-by-case basis" instead of automatically 45 days after its theatrical release. There is also no word on when it will be available to purchase on Blu-ray or DVD.
Okay, are you excited that Barbie is finally coming out digitally, and do you think you'll buy it? Or are you just going to wait until it lands on Max? And do you guys ever think about dying?