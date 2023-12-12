Did you know each year Pinterest puts out its trend forecast for the upcoming year? Well, they do, and if you think about it, it totally makes sense. As you know, the site is a lifestyle one so they can use data from increased searches within the site to make estimated guesses as to what people are going to be into the following year.
And out of curiosity, I took a look at the trend predictions for 2024, and to see which ones stuck out to me. So I decided to do a roundup of some of the things they say we'll be seeing a lot of in 2024:
1.Western Gothic. Americana/Western furniture but upholstered or painted in very dark colors. This will also be a fashion trend — so think Wednesday Addams in a black prairie dress with a black cowboy hat.
2.Make it big. Big hair, big jewelry, and big accessories are all coming back. So, I guess get your Aqua Net out?
3.Melty mashups. This one isn't too surprising, but there is def going to be new food mashups that become a thing. Like cheeseburger tacos, which apparently have had a 255% jump in searches on Pinterest. Maybe that will be the food of 2024?
4.Blue beauty. A Y2K/'60s throwback!!! Blue eyeshadow, eye-liner, mascara, and nail polish will be all the rage. So if you're a millennial or Gen X'er with an old CoverGirl blue eyeshadow from 2001 at the bottom of your makeup drawer, it's time to dig it out. Actually...maybe not. That was probably expired by the time Obama was elected.
5.Kitschens. Move over grandmillennial, because 2024 is going to be the year of kitschy kitchens. Think bold colors and vintage appliances and accessories.
6.Inch stones. The idea that parents will celebrate not-really-milestone moments for their kids. For example, having a cupcake party because their kid finished their first book.
7.Cafécore. If you love coffee, then this trend is going to be right up your alley! According to Pinterest, people are going to be creating coffee shop aesthetics at home, with everything from stylized coffee bars to chic coffee cups.
8.Eclectic grandpa. No more '90s dad aesthetic 'cause apparently 2024 is going to be about dressing like a grandpa. So invest in old baseball caps and cardigans!
9.Cute coins. Next year, piggy banks are making a comeback (though do people carry around change to put in them still?). Along with piggy banks, Pinterest says people will start putting cute stickers on their credit cards. All I have to say is, WHY?
10.Be jelly. Furniture, clothes, and accessories that are "jelly fish" inspired. Think that one wavy mirror it seemed like everyone owned in 2019.
11.Maybe it's the Renaissance effect? But according to Pinterest, hot metals — shiny silvers — will keep going strong into 2024, with it not only being seen in clothes, accessories, and nail art, but also in home decor.
12.And lastly, groovy nuptials. Going to a wedding next year? Well, it might just be a '70s-inspired one. Put on a pair of bell bottoms 'cause according to Pinterest, people are taking inspiration from the "Me decade" for weddings and bachelorette parties.
You can check out the entire list over on Pinterest! Okay, now real talk: Are these trends you're already into or that you could possibly get into? Let me know in the comments below.