    Here Are 12 Trends That Pinterest Predicts Are Going To Be Huge In 2024, And I Don't Know If I Saw Some Of These Coming

    Coastal grandma walked in 2023 so that eclectic grandpa can sit in a chair and complain in 2024.

    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Did you know each year Pinterest puts out its trend forecast for the upcoming year? Well, they do, and if you think about it, it totally makes sense. As you know, the site is a lifestyle one so they can use data from increased searches within the site to make estimated guesses as to what people are going to be into the following year.

    A phone open to the Pinterest app
    Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

    And out of curiosity, I took a look at the trend predictions for 2024, and to see which ones stuck out to me. So I decided to do a roundup of some of the things they say we'll be seeing a lot of in 2024:

    &quot;The trends of tomorrow, today.&quot;
    business.pinterest.com

    1. Western Gothic. Americana/Western furniture but upholstered or painted in very dark colors. This will also be a fashion trend — so think Wednesday Addams in a black prairie dress with a black cowboy hat.

    a black kitchen
    Ykvision / Getty Images

    2. Make it big. Big hair, big jewelry, and big accessories are all coming back. So, I guess get your Aqua Net out?

    Screenshot form &quot;Priscilla&quot;
    Ken Woroner / © A24 /Courtesy Everett Collection

    3. Melty mashups. This one isn't too surprising, but there is def going to be new food mashups that become a thing. Like cheeseburger tacos, which apparently have had a 255% jump in searches on Pinterest. Maybe that will be the food of 2024?

    cheeseburger tacos
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    4. Blue beauty. A Y2K/'60s throwback!!! Blue eyeshadow, eye-liner, mascara, and nail polish will be all the rage. So if you're a millennial or Gen X'er with an old CoverGirl blue eyeshadow from 2001 at the bottom of your makeup drawer, it's time to dig it out. Actually...maybe not. That was probably expired by the time Obama was elected.

    Closeup of Paris Hilton
    Victor Spinelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    5. Kitschens. Move over grandmillennial, because 2024 is going to be the year of kitschy kitchens. Think bold colors and vintage appliances and accessories.

    An eclectic assortment of colorful kitchen items
    Thomas-bethge / Getty Images

    6. Inch stones. The idea that parents will celebrate not-really-milestone moments for their kids. For example, having a cupcake party because their kid finished their first book.

    Kids wearing crowns and eating cupcakes
    Cavan Images / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

    7. Cafécore. If you love coffee, then this trend is going to be right up your alley! According to Pinterest, people are going to be creating coffee shop aesthetics at home, with everything from stylized coffee bars to chic coffee cups.

    A coffee machine with a coffee cup next to it
    Anna Gorbacheva / Getty Images

    8. Eclectic grandpa. No more '90s dad aesthetic 'cause apparently 2024 is going to be about dressing like a grandpa. So invest in old baseball caps and cardigans!

    An older gentleman sitting in a chair and reading a book
    Everett Collection (ongoldenpond-fsct01)

    9. Cute coins. Next year, piggy banks are making a comeback (though do people carry around change to put in them still?). Along with piggy banks, Pinterest says people will start putting cute stickers on their credit cards. All I have to say is, WHY?

    a piggy bank
    Flavia Morlachetti / Getty Images

    10. Be jelly. Furniture, clothes, and accessories that are "jelly fish" inspired. Think that one wavy mirror it seemed like everyone owned in 2019.

    a jellyfish
    Damocean / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    11. Maybe it's the Renaissance effect? But according to Pinterest, hot metals — shiny silvers — will keep going strong into 2024, with it not only being seen in clothes, accessories, and nail art, but also in home decor.

    closeup of a woman&#x27;s silver shoes
    asos.com

    12. And lastly, groovy nuptials. Going to a wedding next year? Well, it might just be a '70s-inspired one. Put on a pair of bell bottoms 'cause according to Pinterest, people are taking inspiration from the "Me decade" for weddings and bachelorette parties.

    a couple on their wedding day
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    You can check out the entire list over on Pinterest! Okay, now real talk: Are these trends you're already into or that you could possibly get into? Let me know in the comments below.