Trending badgeTrendingRewind·Posted 2 hours agoAgain, If You're Between 32–45, You'll Immediately Realize That These 40 Photos Have Been Living Rent-Free Deep In Your Mind For The Last Two DecadesBack when stuffing the bottom of your Juicy Couture velour pants into your Uggs was the LOOK.by Brian GalindoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. VH1's Best Week Ever, which caught you up on almost everything that had happened that week through witty commentary: VH1/ Nicole / Via youtube.com 2. The super-annoying HeadOn commercial that constantly played throughout the day and on the weekends: MyHeadHurty / Via youtube.com 3. "Jesus is my homeboy" T-shirts that they sold at Urban Outfitters: Ethan Miller / Getty Image 4. And the sassy Tinker Bell T-shirts Disney put out: Orlando Sentinel / Tribune News Service via Getty Images 5. Cellphones accessorized with charms or adorned with rhinestones glued onto them: Image Source / Getty Images/Image Source 6. While You Were Out, which was like Trading Spaces and also aired on TLC: Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images 7. The Pepsi and iTunes promotion where you could win a free song if you found a code under the bottle cap: EliseRSR/ Pepsi / Via youtube.com 8. And Starbucks' Pick of the Week cards, which gave you a free pre-selected song that you could download to your iTunes: ebay.com 9. Women wearing Juicy Couture velour pants with the bottoms stuffed into their Uggs: Donato Sardella / WireImage / Getty Images 10. MTV's Diary that really gave you so much insight into celebrities' daily lives — especially back in the pre-social media days: MTV/ WorldofFlowers / Via youtube.com 11. And when TRL would film at the MTV Beach House in the summer time: Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images 12. American Apparel stores that always overwhelmingly smelled like new clothes and would use grid panels to display their merchandise: Houston Chronicle / Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag 13. Cars with built-in DVD players and monitors, which were such a flex if someone had it in their car: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images 14. Guinness Book of World Records that came with iridescent covers and was usually a gift you would get from a relative that had NO idea what to get you: NatesBookNook / Via etsy.com 15. Going directly to the iPod section anytime you visited the Apple Store: Scott Olson / Getty Images 16. Expensive luxury iPod cases that cost almost as much as an iPod: ebay.com 17. And the iPod dog — that everyone wanted at some point: yoki2 / Via reddit.com 18. Slim camera cases that not only protected your camera, but also allowed you to carry the charger and extra memory cards in it: amazon.com 19. Jessica Simpson as the spokesperson for Proactiv: Red Mountain Retro / Via youtube.com 20. McDonald's when they had red roofs with yellow accents and white painted brick walls as their color schemes: Tim Boyle / Getty Images 21. Gwen Stefani's designer clothing brand L.A.M.B: ebay.com, Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic 22. And the L.A.M.B bag line collab that Gwen did with LeSportsac: Myrna Suarez / Getty Images 23. The Mac vs. PC commercials: Angus Lo/ Apple / Via youtube.com 24. The foot massagers inside Sharper Image that people would take off their shoes and use (which is majorly gross in retrospect): Tony Savino / Corbis via Getty Images 25. Hollister stores that had an exterior that looked like a beach house porch and were dim AF inside: Carlos Osorio / Toronto Star via Getty Images 26. Abercrombie & Fitch's Ezra Fitch line, which was their more expensive (which was saying something 'cause the regular clothes were already pricey) and premium line: David Pomponio / FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications 27. Talk Sex with Sue Johanson — which you had to watch with one finger on the remote control in case your parents walked in: suejovideo / Via youtube.com 28. Early DVDs that came in cardboard cases: South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images 29. And buying a DVD of your favorite artist's music videos 'cause that was the only real way you could rewatch them whenever you wanted: ebay.com 30. The questionable Photoshop job you would do to digital photos whenever you fixed "red eye" (usually, it resulted in just two giant black dots instead of pupils): u/sammyyam22 / Via reddit.com 31. The Gap commercial that featured Juliette Lewis dancing alongside to Daft Punk to their song, "Digital Love": Gap Inc./ elliothahah / Via reddit.com 32. Sarah Jessica Parker starring in commercials and ad campaigns for the Gap: Peter Kramer / Getty Images 33. MTV's fake boy band, 2gether, who legit could have passed for a real boy band from that era: Mtv / ©MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection 34. Hilary Duff's Stuff clothing line she had with Target: Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage 35. And Mary-Kate and Ashley's Walmart line that included everything from clothes to home goods: Tony Bock / Toronto Star via Getty Images 36. TV Guide when they were digest size: ebay.com 37. On the Line, the random AF rom-com that starred Lance Bass and Joey Fatone from NSYNC: / ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection 38. Sprite Remix, which tasted like sugary deliciousness: Getty Images 39. The "Coming soon to theaters" announcement that would play right before the trailers played on Disney DVDs: The AVTB Archives/ Disney / Via youtube.com 40. And lastly, the hard plastic feeling of Blockbuster membership cards: nogoinghome / Via reddit.com