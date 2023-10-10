    Millennials And Gen X'ers Are Sharing The 1990s Things They Grew Up With That They Actually Do Not Miss

    Yes, we here at BuzzFeed are very guilty about writing about the '90s...A LOT. Heck, I've probably written 50% of the posts we've published about the decade. Now, even though it was a great decade to grow up in, there are also lots of things about it that just sucked (especially in retrospect).

    And recently, Reddit user GabeFba dove into that when they asked: "What are some things from the '90s that you actually don't miss?"

    The thread got hundreds of responses from millennials and Gen X'ers who appreciated that some things are much better left in the past. Below are the top and best comments:

    1. "Having to choose between the phone or the internet."

    "My sister was such a line hog we ended up getting a second phone line for dial-up. She would also insist on staying logged into AIM with an away message on at all hours (total status symbol at the time), and then she would tie-up the main line calling all her friends.

    I don’t miss navigating all that!"

    2. "Calling a friend’s house and having to speak to their parent or sibling first."

    "I have fond memories of doing this. 'Hi Mrs. O, may I please speak with Brian, please?' It endeared you to their parents in ways our children's friends don't do these days."

    3. "Having to screen phone calls through an answering machine."

    4. "Portable CD players that skipped if you looked at it wrong."

    "This is so wild to think that people had spinning discs in their pockets if you saw someone with headphones on."

    5. "The process of buying tickets for pretty much anything, but I'll stick with movies. Remember having to sometimes go earlier in the day to buy tickets at the box office for a movie you will be going to later in that day so they don't sell out! And then still having to arrive to a movie early so that you have a better chance of sitting next to the person or people you came with! I love being able to buy those tickets online now and pick the seats and just walk in and sit down when it's time."

    "I remember sitting outside Blockbuster for six hours to buy Smashing Pumpkins tickets and it still got sold out before I got my chance up front. But at least I had a chance."

    6. "Carrot Top's 1-800-CALL-ATT commercials or whatever they were. I thought those were annoying as hell and I am a retro commercial junkie."

    "I hated the10-10-321 ones with David Arquette."

    7. "Smoking or non-smoking sections at restaurants."

    "It was smoking or slightly not as smoky."

    8. "How hard it was to get a complete book series. The way it usually worked, was that the store had a few of the latest entries if you were lucky, and if the earlier ones were still in print then you could special order them and wait months."

    9. "Having to buy a CD with fourteen 'filler songs' to get the one I want!"

    "My mother bought Nimrod by Green Day because she liked 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).' I told her she wouldn't like any of the other songs, but she didn't believe me because she liked that song so much. And that's the story of how my CD collection came to include Nimrod."

    10. "Getting lost. 'Take a left at the third light, then go past the big tree and take an immediate left, then the sixth driveway on the right after the red mailbox.' No thanks, so much time saved these days."

    11. "Being forced to turn in reports done on a dot matrix printer when you can't line up the edges."

    "Oh yes! And just when you’ve finally got it perfect — you’re out of ink! 😩😂"
    12. "Having to pay the majority of bills by check via the mail, so also always needing said checks and stamps."

    "As a younger person, I’m so thankful I don’t have to do that, even though all my elder relatives still do because they’re scared of the internet. Yet they’ll put checks in the mail to get lost or stolen that has their whole checking account number and routing number on it."

    13. "Those big-ass and heavy TVs."

    "The worst was having to move those f'ers when your mom wanted to rearrange the living room."

    14. "Having to go to the library to do a book report."

    "This was a feature, not a bug, for those of us who enjoy libraries!"

    15. "Casual homophobia. I know it still exists now, but it’s much more frowned upon. I remember calling things 'gay' when I meant 'bad' and dropping the word f****t like it was no big deal. Now I, and a lot of people, know better and I’m happy that the stupid shit that comes out of my mouth no longer makes gay people feel ashamed or bad about themselves."

    16. "Having your consumer choices dictated by what you could find at local brick and mortar stores, or ordering from a print catalog and waiting 'up to 4–6 weeks for delivery.'"

    17. "No access to your bank account. Pre-debit cards, if you didn't have cash on you, you were screwed until you could get to a bank. Often, you'd have to break up your day to hit the bank or ATM in between errands. Or, if you went out of town, you always had to carry more than you needed because your bank may not have a branch in the place you were visiting."

    "You could still hit up an ATM that wasn't part of your bank you just paid out the ass for the fees."

    18. "Lack of streaming services and TV in general. Missed an episode? You're f'd until reruns."

    19. "Car stereos getting stolen!"

    "Remember taking off the face plate to deter theft, lol."

    20. "Video stores. They were always too hot, too crowded, too bright and most of them smelled like butt. Not to mention, hard to find the newest releases."

    21. And lastly: "Clothes smelling like cigarette smoke after a night out at bars/clubs."

    "I would go out in dirty clothes because of that."

