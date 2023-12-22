Skip To Content
35 Photos Of Nostalgic '90s Things That Millennials Will Immediately Remember

Prepare to be swept back to a simpler time — the 1990s.

Brian Galindo
by Brian Galindo

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The creepy hide-and-seek/time-out dolls that usually your "arts and crafty neighbor" made and that they would place in the corner of rooms or near staircases:

two backsides of the dolls as they lean on a wall
ebay.com

2. And the rag doll vacuum covers that were also pretty creepy:

mbchills / Via etsy.com

3. Cordless phones that came with the round shiny buttons that felt like you were pushing down on M&M's:

A cordless phone
Hemera Technologies / Getty Images

4. Rubbermaid plastic laundry hampers with the ventilation holes that were indestructible:

ebay.com

5. Nutri-Grain bars when they came in the very shiny wrapping with colors that matched the flavors:

A Nutri-Grain bar
rationalvillian / Via reddit.com

6. McCall's Costume patterns that you'd see at the store and were always just generic clowns or animals:

clown pattern packages
ebay.com

7. Kinko's stores, which always smelled like printer ink and running computers. It was also a lifesaver because it was open 24 hours a day, so you could get a school report or project printed at the last minute:

Kinko&#x27;s advert
Play Pause Video/ Fed-Ex / Via youtube.com

8. Disney's Disneyland Fun Sing Along Songs VHS tape, which made you believe Mickey Mouse and the gang were the ones who cleaned and prepped the park every morning before opening:

SweetEmotionVintages / Via etsy.com

9. The Crocodile Mile slip-and-slide toy that had the infectious "You run, you slide, you hit the bump, and take a dive" jingle in the commercial:

A kid using a slip-and-slide
Dino Drac's Retro Commercials! / Via youtube.com

10. The orb candles that gave off an oh-so-pretty glow when they were about halfway burned:

colorful sphere candles
HotTchotchkeVintage / Via etsy.com

11. Butterfinger's commercials that featured the Simpsons:

Screenshot of a Butterfingers commercial
Antonio Volante/ Nestle/ 20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

12. And cartoon character nightlights that looked so cool at night, but were hot if you touched them!

genie from aladdin
ebay.com

13. And the ceramic kid or animal table lamp your grandma would have in a random room and would literally BURN you if you touched it while it was on:

lit up ceramic lamp in the shape of a child praying
ebay.com

14. The Jock Jams CD, which you heard at least 10 birthday parties or family get-togethers:

Jock Jams
Wright22Finds/ Tommy Boy / Via etsy.com

15. The Campbell's Kids soup mugs that were perfect for not just soup, but also hot coco with marshmallows:

four different mugs
WeirdandWonderful608 / Via etsy.com

16. The plastic Looney Tunes cups that always smelled a little mildewy because they were so hard to clean inside:

bugs bunny and the coyote mugs
PopCuration / Via etsy.com

17. Having to type WWW first before searching any website:

&quot;www&quot;
Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com

18. Always sitting very close to the TV because most TVs were relatively small with bad resolution:

two kids sitting in front of a tv
Tim Boyle / Getty Images

19. Nickelodeon Magazine and the "Nickelodeon Magazine, please!" tagline that you heard 85 times a day because of the commercial for it:

pile of the magazines
The Retro Curio / Via etsy.com

20. Watching Entertainment Tonight until the end of the episode to see all celebrities celebrating birthdays that day:

&quot;Entertainment Tonight&quot;
GiseleMacKenzieTunes/ Paramount Networks / Via youtube.com

21. Glade PlugIns when they used gel packets that would get all gooey and covered in dust:

different plug ins
u/pizza_for_nunchucks / Via reddit.com

22. Flintstones Push Up pops, which were the best treat you could have on a hot day:

A Flintstones Push Up pop
shaft2007 / Via reddit.com

23. Wacky straws that were made out of hard plastic that would give anything you were drinking a subtle plasticky taste:

tibbsandbones.tumblr.com

24. Lip Rageous lip balms, which were the coolest lip balms you could have — though they were so tiny you would lose them all the time:

3 tiny lip balms
Bankscoutureshop / Via etsy.com

25. BMG Music, which was the competitor to Columbia House:

BMG music catalog
BMG Music / Via reddit.com

26. The hardback Disney books whose pages had an oh-so-distinctive inky/paper smell:

the pocahontas book
PopCuration / Via etsy.com

27. Bath & Body Works Country Apple scent which smelled so, so, so good:

two of the sprays
ebay.com

28. Scrapbooking, which every mom, grandma, aunt, cousin, neighbor was obsessed with. And all the old photos they ruined in order to cut designs around them or put sticker borders over 🫠:

people scrapbooking on a table
South China Morning Post / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

29. The foam Nerf football that everyone would throw really hard at each other:

u/lemonhops / Via reddit.com

30. White Rain Strawberry Essence shampoo that smelled so good it was almost tempting to taste it:

bottle of the shampoo
ebay.co.uk

31. Having to look through a stack of photo envelopes to find which one had your name on it whenever you took your film to get developed:

Photos for pick-up
Vampire Robot / Via youtube.com

32. Toys "R" Us bags that were rainbow colored and featured the original Geoffry The Giraffe on it:

huge shopping bag
SunnyBunchy / Via reddit.com

33. The bus driver in the Bubble Tape commercial:

Screenshot of a Bubble Tape commercial
TheEVN7/  Mars, Incorporated / Via youtube.com

34. The iMac, which was the coolest designed thing you had ever seen and made you want one immediately:

huge colorful mac
Getty Images

35. And lastly, brightly colored cartoon-themed sheets that made you feel like you were sleeping in designer sheets:

lion king sheets
KitschClutch / Via etsy.com