1.The creepy hide-and-seek/time-out dolls that usually your "arts and crafty neighbor" made and that they would place in the corner of rooms or near staircases:
2.And the rag doll vacuum covers that were also pretty creepy:
3.Cordless phones that came with the round shiny buttons that felt like you were pushing down on M&M's:
4.Rubbermaid plastic laundry hampers with the ventilation holes that were indestructible:
5.Nutri-Grain bars when they came in the very shiny wrapping with colors that matched the flavors:
6.McCall's Costume patterns that you'd see at the store and were always just generic clowns or animals:
7.Kinko's stores, which always smelled like printer ink and running computers. It was also a lifesaver because it was open 24 hours a day, so you could get a school report or project printed at the last minute:
8.Disney's Disneyland Fun Sing Along Songs VHS tape, which made you believe Mickey Mouse and the gang were the ones who cleaned and prepped the park every morning before opening:
9.The Crocodile Mile slip-and-slide toy that had the infectious "You run, you slide, you hit the bump, and take a dive" jingle in the commercial:
10.The orb candles that gave off an oh-so-pretty glow when they were about halfway burned:
11.Butterfinger's commercials that featured the Simpsons:
12.And cartoon character nightlights that looked so cool at night, but were hot if you touched them!
13.And the ceramic kid or animal table lamp your grandma would have in a random room and would literally BURN you if you touched it while it was on:
14.The Jock Jams CD, which you heard at least 10 birthday parties or family get-togethers:
15.The Campbell's Kids soup mugs that were perfect for not just soup, but also hot coco with marshmallows:
16.The plastic Looney Tunes cups that always smelled a little mildewy because they were so hard to clean inside:
17.Having to type WWW first before searching any website:
18.Always sitting very close to the TV because most TVs were relatively small with bad resolution:
19.Nickelodeon Magazine and the "Nickelodeon Magazine, please!" tagline that you heard 85 times a day because of the commercial for it:
20.Watching Entertainment Tonight until the end of the episode to see all celebrities celebrating birthdays that day:
21.Glade PlugIns when they used gel packets that would get all gooey and covered in dust:
22.Flintstones Push Up pops, which were the best treat you could have on a hot day:
23.Wacky straws that were made out of hard plastic that would give anything you were drinking a subtle plasticky taste:
24.Lip Rageous lip balms, which were the coolest lip balms you could have — though they were so tiny you would lose them all the time:
25.BMG Music, which was the competitor to Columbia House:
26.The hardback Disney books whose pages had an oh-so-distinctive inky/paper smell:
27.Bath & Body Works Country Apple scent which smelled so, so, so good:
28.Scrapbooking, which every mom, grandma, aunt, cousin, neighbor was obsessed with. And all the old photos they ruined in order to cut designs around them or put sticker borders over 🫠:
29.The foam Nerf football that everyone would throw really hard at each other:
30.White Rain Strawberry Essence shampoo that smelled so good it was almost tempting to taste it:
31.Having to look through a stack of photo envelopes to find which one had your name on it whenever you took your film to get developed:
32.Toys "R" Us bags that were rainbow colored and featured the original Geoffry The Giraffe on it:
33.The bus driver in the Bubble Tape commercial:
34.The iMac, which was the coolest designed thing you had ever seen and made you want one immediately:
35.And lastly, brightly colored cartoon-themed sheets that made you feel like you were sleeping in designer sheets: