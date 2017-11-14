21 Excited And Elated Reactions To The "Yes" Result In Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Survey

1. Australia's same-sex marriage survey results were announced today after months of campaigning on both sides. Around 10am it was declared the "yes" vote had won with a 61.6% majority. A lot of people were very happy.
2.
3.
Advertisement
4.
5. There were jokes...
6.
7.
8. Tears...
Advertisement
9.
10.
11. And just general excitement and rainbows...
12.
13.
Advertisement
14. Internationally, people were happy as well!
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21. But really, everyone's just looking forward to being invited to a whole bunch of fun, gay, weddings.
Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.