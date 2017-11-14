 back to top
21 Excited And Elated Reactions To The "Yes" Result In Australia's Same-Sex Marriage Survey

After months of campaigning Australia voted "yes".

Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

1. Australia's same-sex marriage survey results were announced today after months of campaigning on both sides. Around 10am it was declared the "yes" vote had won with a 61.6% majority. A lot of people were very happy.

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS. 🌈✨ Muscles I didn’t know existed have relaxed and all my holes have dilated.
Benjamin Law 🌈 @mrbenjaminlaw

2.

auslan interpreter is the true hero - apparently kept saying 'i'm sorry i keep making mistakes i'm just so happy' 💖🏳️‍🌈💖🏳️‍🌈💖
Lizzy O'Shea @_lizzyoshea

3.

YESTRALIA.
Kazonaki @kazonis

4.

Fuck YES
Jumss 🌈 @Jumss

5. There were jokes...

with a vote of 61.1%, Kylie Minogue officially controls the government
aidy bryant as james corden as nolan @auntnolan

6.

Kylie Minogue set to announce a national tour within the hour. #yeswins
Dan Anstey @Dan_Anstey

7.

Has the slippery slope started yet? When can I marry a bridge/my cycling partner? #MarriageEquality
Kerrie Murphy 🌮🌮🌈 @Kerrie_Murphy

8. Tears...

I’m crying in a car with my no voting mother in the middle of Victoria 🙏😭🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💓💜
Stephanie Marie @stefinitely85

9.

That felt weird. But then everyone crying with happiness made me cry a bit. Complicated day
Bec Shaw @Brocklesnitch

10.

Everyone is crying. Everyone is hugging. The person next to me is on the phone to their loved ones overseas.
Jules LeFevre @jules_lefevre

11. And just general excitement and rainbows...

🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 QUEER FOLK ARE THE FUCKEN BEST AND ANYONE WHO DISAGREES CAN SUCK EGGS 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈
Michelle Law 🌈 @ms_michellelaw

12.

🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈👬WE DID IT AUSTRALIA👭🌈#Yes2Love #marriageequaility
chris ledlin 🌈 @chrisledlin

13.

🌈🌈🌈✨YES✨🌈🌈🌈 Your move Canberra. Don't embarrass us.
Alex Lee @alex_c_lee

14. Internationally, people were happy as well!

YES WINS IN AUSTRALIA! LOVE WINS IN AUSTRALIA! YES YES YES YES YES! ❤️💛💚💙💜💖
Alp Ozcelik @alplicable

15.

really happy for all the gay australians, even the hot guy i follow on instagram who is one step closer to marrying… https://t.co/HXogW2IzuX
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

16.

I love you, Australia, and I will marry literally any of you.
Louis Peitzman @LouisPeitzman

17.

🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 CONGRATZ TO MY AUSTRALIAN QUEENS!
Sam Stryker @sbstryker

18.

The majority of Australians voted YES for same-sex marriage. This is a huge step towards legalization in the country.
Andrew Kimmel @andrewkimmel

19.

Someone on my tube yells: “AUSTRALIA JUST LEGALISED GAY MARRIAGE!” The carriage cheers and claps.
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

20.

Extremely proud of 61% of Australians right now.
Melanie Bracewell @meladoodle

21. But really, everyone's just looking forward to being invited to a whole bunch of fun, gay, weddings.

Good work everyone. Now to attend some weddings that are actually fun.
Russell Jackson @rustyjacko

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

