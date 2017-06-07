Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The "One Thicc Bih" Meme Is The Best And Worst Thing On The Internet Right Now

Everyone is one thicc bih.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Ditty.it is an app that has seen a big increase in use recently after Tumblr and then Twitter users began making memes with the music video generator.

View this post on

It works like this: Ditty.it allows anyone to create a 15-20 second clip set to a generic backing track. You have a set number of characters you can type, and then an automated voice will sing along to music using your lyrics.

There's an option to purchase actual songs (currently there are tracks by Sia and Future) but most people seem to be content with the free, ditty-created beats.

The Ditty app has been around since late 2015.

At first, people were putting just about anything to music. Funny quotes, greetings and messages were the norm until recently, when a version of Good Day featuring lyrics describing cultural icons as "thick ass bihs" inspired a surge in hundreds of videos. Here's an example:

this physically hurt to make
alexis @lgbthansolo

this physically hurt to make

Reply Retweet Favorite

The meme appears to have started about two weeks ago on Tumblr, where a version featuring Mr. Krabs has gone viral with more than 84,000 notes.

View this post on

Everyone hated it...

dolce-dandy.tumblr.com
dolce-dandy.tumblr.com
dolce-dandy.tumblr.com

But couldn't get it out of their heads.

Tumblr.com
karadabvers.tumblr.com

And now Twitter users are also getting in on the act, creating videos about cartoon characters, and yeah, it'll ruin your childhood and your adulthood all at once.

View this post on
So I jumped on the ditty train...someone take my phone away from me please.
Aminta @apepperminta

So I jumped on the ditty train...someone take my phone away from me please.

Reply Retweet Favorite
View this post on

Seriously, nothing is sacred.

View this post on
i hate that i made this omg
✦ VICTOR ✦ @virtuallyvictor

i hate that i made this omg

Reply Retweet Favorite
THIS TUNA IS ONE THICC BIH
finley @finleykai

THIS TUNA IS ONE THICC BIH

Reply Retweet Favorite
MY DEPRESSION IS ONE THICC BIH LET ME SEE THAT DEPRUSSY
sriracha papí @1800SADDAD

MY DEPRESSION IS ONE THICC BIH LET ME SEE THAT DEPRUSSY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

View this post on

The official Ditty Twitter account hasn't commented on the meme, but the app was number one in the iTunes App Store in late May. Wonder why...

I bet the owners of ditty are ashamed cause we using their app to make _ussy videos
69 The Grease @PhatIcon

I bet the owners of ditty are ashamed cause we using their app to make _ussy videos

Reply Retweet Favorite

We're sorry.

we're sorry.
brad esposito @braddybb

we're sorry.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews