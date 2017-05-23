Sections

People Are Using #RoomForManchester To Offer Rooms To Those Displaced By The Manchester Explosion

In addition to free room and board, locals offered those affected by the deadly explosion free taxi rides and phone chargers overnight on Monday.

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Manchester locals are offering up free rooms, beds and couches to anyone displaced by the explosion that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, leaving 19 dead and dozens more injured.

Dave Thompson / Getty Images

Police responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena around 10:30pm.

Initially, the reported blast was described as a "serious incident," but officials later said it is being treated as a terrorist incident "until police know otherwise".

Initial details on the explosion were vague, but the incident apparently left many people who were attending the concert displaced. Taxi drivers began offering free rides.

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know.
azy @azymanzur

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England.
Stringer . / Reuters

Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England.

Shortly after news broke of the explosion, Manchester locals began tweeting with the hashtag #RoomForManchester, offering up their spare couches, beds, and rooms for anyone that had nowhere to stay.

Anyone needing somewhere to stay following tonight's incident in Manchester just get in touch, spare room & hot kettle #RoomForManchester
James Plowright @JPlowright11

Anyone needing somewhere to stay following tonight's incident in Manchester just get in touch, spare room & hot kettle #RoomForManchester

Reply Retweet Favorite
#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas
Sophie T @SophieTee2

#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas

Reply Retweet Favorite
Spare bed and room for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight, 5minutes away in taxi #roomformanchester 👭👫stick together
Stacey Curley @StaceyCurley4

Spare bed and room for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight, 5minutes away in taxi #roomformanchester 👭👫stick together

Reply Retweet Favorite
#roomformanchester in fallowfield, house of 7 girls, have a double bed, sofas and tea pls contact if you need any help x
Alix Long @long_alix

#roomformanchester in fallowfield, house of 7 girls, have a double bed, sofas and tea pls contact if you need any help x

Reply Retweet Favorite
If you need a place to crash l live around the corner from Manchester Arena on Jefferson Place. Feel free to contact me #roomformanchester
Gez B @Capita686

If you need a place to crash l live around the corner from Manchester Arena on Jefferson Place. Feel free to contact me #roomformanchester

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were also offering up their phone chargers and power points so anyone with a flat battery could re-charge to let their family know they're safe.

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester
Nick Q @QHNick

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester

Reply Retweet Favorite

Facebook also activated its safety check feature.

Facebook has activated its safety check-in feature in Manchester https://t.co/iQhhQcqO0s
Brandon Wall @Walldo

Facebook has activated its safety check-in feature in Manchester https://t.co/iQhhQcqO0s

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With UKNews