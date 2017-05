People Are Using #RoomForManchester To Offer Rooms To Those Displaced By The Manchester Explosion

Share On more Share On more

Manchester locals are offering up free rooms, beds and couches to anyone displaced by the explosion that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, leaving 19 dead and dozens more injured.

Police responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena around 10:30pm.

Initially, the reported blast was described as a "serious incident," but officials later said it is being treated as a terrorist incident "until police know otherwise".