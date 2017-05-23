People Are Using #RoomForManchester To Offer Rooms To Those Displaced By The Manchester Explosion

Manchester locals are offering up free rooms, beds and couches to anyone displaced by the explosion that occurred at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, leaving 19 dead and dozens more injured.
Police responded to reports of an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester arena around 10:30pm.
Initially, the reported blast was described as a "serious incident," but officials later said it is being treated as a terrorist incident "until police know otherwise".
Initial details on the explosion were vague, but the incident apparently left many people who were attending the concert displaced. Taxi drivers began offering free rides.
Shortly after news broke of the explosion, Manchester locals began tweeting with the hashtag #RoomForManchester, offering up their spare couches, beds, and rooms for anyone that had nowhere to stay.
People were also offering up their phone chargers and power points so anyone with a flat battery could re-charge to let their family know they're safe.
Facebook also activated its safety check feature.
