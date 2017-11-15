Here's How Hardline "No" Campaigners Reacted To The Same-Sex Marriage Survey Result

"I don't have a problem if there's a gay baker who says they don't want to bake a cake for a heterosexual wedding, or for a Christian or an Islamic celebration or whatever it might be," said Andrews.

"So a Jewish baker should be able to deny an Islamic...?" asked Sky News host David Speers.

"Why not?" Andrews responded. "It has to be in relation to marriage. We're not talking about someone comes in and says 'David Speers I want to buy a cake' — well of course there shouldn't be objection to that, but this goes to fundamental religious beliefs and beliefs of conscience, and it's only in relation to that."

Asked if he thought an Islamic baker should be able to refuse to bake a cake for a Muslim person marrying someone of another faith, Andrews said he "did not have a problem with that at all".