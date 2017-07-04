Sections

People Are Loving This Hilarious "Response From CNN" To Trump's WrestleMania Tweet

"My name is CNN and I was assaulted by the president of the United States."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

As I'm sure you've probably heard by now, Donald Trump – president of the United States – does not care for CNN.

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!

Reply Retweet Favorite

The cable news network has been the scorn of Trump since he first announced he would be running for president in 2016. Since then, it's been the target of multiple angry tweets in which Trump insists the news station is nothing more than fake news.

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN - public is smart!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN - public is smart!

Reply Retweet Favorite

This all came to a head over the weekend, when Trump tweeted out a modified gif of a clip from a WrestleMania "Hair vs. Hair" match Trump featured in with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. It showed Trump charging at and tackling McMahon, except the WWE chairman's head was replaced with the CNN logo.

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

#FraudNewsCNN #FNN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now, there's a whole bunch of debates about the enormity of the tweet. Pretty much every media outlet covered it, helping the tweet become Trump's most retweeted ever.

But one thing not many people considered was how CNN felt about Trump's tweet. Comedian Mark Humphries and his team at Australian TV station SBS thought they'd give it a shot and boy is it something.

CNN responds to Trump's tweet
Mark Humphries @markhumphries

CNN responds to Trump's tweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

The profile focuses on the very real, very serious problems of CNN – who is actually just a dude who happens to have the CNN logo for a head. Poor thing.

SBS VICELAND
SBS VICELAND

He even has a cute little CNN family.

SBS VICELAND

And Fox News is in it, too!

SBS VICELAND

Humphries told BuzzFeed News the whole process of making the video took about 10 hours and that quite a few people had responded believing the video was made by CNN.

"It's pretty amazing considering how quickly we churned it out," said Humphries. "I'm trying not to read too much into the fact that our most successful video is the one where you can't see my face."

Sure enough, Humphries' initial tweet of the video has over 12,000 retweets (in Australia, that's huge), and multiple Facebook pages have ripped the video in its entirety. This one, on the Occupy Democrats Facebook page, has over two million views.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

As for the real CNN, well, it's released a statement. It is not as funny as the video, but important all the same.

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."
Brian Stelter @brianstelter

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

