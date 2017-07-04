People Are Loving This Hilarious "Response From CNN" To Trump's WrestleMania Tweet

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!

As I'm sure you've probably heard by now, Donald Trump – president of the United States – does not care for CNN.

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN - public is smart!

The cable news network has been the scorn of Trump since he first announced he would be running for president in 2016. Since then, it's been the target of multiple angry tweets in which Trump insists the news station is nothing more than fake news.

Now, there's a whole bunch of debates about the enormity of the tweet. Pretty much every media outlet covered it, helping the tweet become Trump's most retweeted ever.

This all came to a head over the weekend, when Trump tweeted out a modified gif of a clip from a WrestleMania "Hair vs. Hair" match Trump featured in with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. It showed Trump charging at and tackling McMahon, except the WWE chairman's head was replaced with the CNN logo.

But one thing not many people considered was how CNN felt about Trump's tweet. Comedian Mark Humphries and his team at Australian TV station SBS thought they'd give it a shot and boy is it something.

The profile focuses on the very real, very serious problems of CNN – who is actually just a dude who happens to have the CNN logo for a head. Poor thing.

Humphries told BuzzFeed News the whole process of making the video took about 10 hours and that quite a few people had responded believing the video was made by CNN.

"It's pretty amazing considering how quickly we churned it out," said Humphries. "I'm trying not to read too much into the fact that our most successful video is the one where you can't see my face."