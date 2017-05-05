Everything You Need To Know About "MardiGrass", The Huge Weed Festival That’s Happening This Weekend

2. Nimbin itself is a very small town – its population is under 500 people – but its also known as Australia’s cannabis hub.

This all started in 1993, when a bunch of Nimbin locals came together and protested outside of the police station, throwing eggs at the station in response to thousands of police raids in the area that occurred during the ’80s and ’90s.

A few months later, the Nimbin residents protested once more – this time much more peacefully – and formed the Hemp Embassy, intended to be a hub for all things drug law and cannabis-related.

It should be noted that cannabis is totally, 100% illegal Australia-wide. Medicinal cannabis is legal, but law reform and supply is in the early stages following a government announcement of legalisation in December 2016.

On the first weekend in May every year, pro-cannabis reform activists, locals, and tourists come together. This year will be the event’s 25th anniversary.