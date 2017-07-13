Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

This Tennis Player Had The Best Response To A Reporter's "Casual Sexism"

"Say what you will about [Andy] Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit accomplishments of women."

Posted on
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

British tennis player and world number one Andy Murray bowed out of Wimbledon, the tournament he won last year, in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Murray lost the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 to American Sam Querrey.
Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Murray lost the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 to American Sam Querrey.

However, it's Murray's statements in the post-match press conference that are now attracting the most attention. The 30-year-old had no time for a journalist after they referred to Murray's opponent, Querrey, as the "first US player" to reach a major semi-final since 2009.

Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match... #Wimbledon
Wimbledon @Wimbledon

Andy Murray may have lost, but nothing got past him post-match... #Wimbledon

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009, how would you...", asked a reporter, before Murray interrupted.

"Male player," said the world number one, to awkward laughter from the reporter asking the question.

"Ah yes... Male player. That's for sure."

Multiple American tennis superstars, most notably Venus and Serena Williams, have dominated Grand Slam tennis for years, winning dozens of titles between them. Venus is already in the semi-finals of Wimbledon – She'll play Johanna Konta on Thursday.

PETER PARKS / AFP / Getty Images

Murray was praised across social media for his quick response to the "casual sexism". One clip of the press conference has over 20,000 retweets and counting.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon
Jamie @_JamieMac_

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Say what you will about Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit… https://t.co/fapnvyHuSp
Dawn Rhodes @rhodes_dawn

Say what you will about Murray but so rare is the male athlete whose brain is so automatically programmed to credit… https://t.co/fapnvyHuSp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Is Andy Murray the most doggedly feminist *male* player in tennis? This seems to happen every year, but he's always… https://t.co/oDLELzWZMd
Stephen Thomas @SWilliamThomas

Is Andy Murray the most doggedly feminist *male* player in tennis? This seems to happen every year, but he's always… https://t.co/oDLELzWZMd

Reply Retweet Favorite
Andy Murray continues to call out for feminism. Q: "Sam is the first American to reach the s/f of a slam since 2009." Murray: "Male player."
James Melville @JamesMelville

Andy Murray continues to call out for feminism. Q: "Sam is the first American to reach the s/f of a slam since 2009." Murray: "Male player."

Reply Retweet Favorite
Andy Murray, fighting the good fight…
Leigh Walsh @LeighWalsh87

Andy Murray, fighting the good fight…

Reply Retweet Favorite
Andy Murray - hats off.
Henry Mance @henrymance

Andy Murray - hats off.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank you, Sir @andy_murray 🙏🏼👊🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/Ixn2EV40u1
Nicole Gibbs @Gibbsyyyy

Thank you, Sir @andy_murray 🙏🏼👊🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/Ixn2EV40u1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Good to see Andy Murray correcting a journalist on this in his post-match press conference.
Peter Walker @peterwalker99

Good to see Andy Murray correcting a journalist on this in his post-match press conference.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some pointed out this isn't the first time Murray has shut down reporters.

@_JamieMac_ My favorite genre is Murray doing this to reporters
Ashley @ashcech

@_JamieMac_ My favorite genre is Murray doing this to reporters

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the very least, Murray's mother was proud.

That's my boy. ❤️ https://t.co/ldZUQ2wbZj
judy murray @JudyMurray

That's my boy. ❤️ https://t.co/ldZUQ2wbZj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews