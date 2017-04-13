People Are Trolling This Fashion Designer Who Allegedly Tried To Crowdfund His Hospital Bill

Ksubi co-founder Dan Single allegedly set up, and then quickly deleted, a GoFundMe asking for $250,000 to cover hospital bills after a 35m fall broke "every bone" from his feet to his hips and pelvis.

This is Dan Single – the 36-year-old co-founder of Australian fashion label Ksubi.

Ksubi started in 1999, and in 2006 had pieces shown in fashion designer Jeremy Scott's New York Fashion Week Parade. In 2009, Single and fellow Ksubi co-founder George Gorrow were estimated to be worth a combined $21 million. The same year, the Ksubi co-founders featured on the Business Review Weekly's young rich list.

Following financial difficulties the brand was sold to Bleach Group in 2010 for $5 million. It has since been on-sold and is now part of ~hip cool young person~ store General Pants. Think of it as the Australian version of Urban Outfitters.

In 2013 Single was banned from being a company director for three years by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. General Pants sells expensive to sort-of-expensive clothing (and not just pants). While Single became moderately famous for his role in Ksubi, his social media accounts and lavish lifestyle garnered him far more attention. He also had a following as a DJ in Sydney in the collective known as Bang Gang.

In March this year while visiting Paris for Paris Fashion Week, Single fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel, flipping and landing on his heels. He shattered every bone "from my feet to my hips and pelvis" in the 35m fall. Placed in an induced coma for two weeks, details on Single's condition were scant until earlier this week, when the designer allegedly announced he had started a GoFundMe to pay for "the hospital bill, rehab bill, early flights home, being unable to make bread and work over the next [few] months and all the incidentals the family is covering at the moment". Single reportedly said he made the decision to start the crowdfunding campaign after a suggestion from a friend. But things quickly turned sour when some people took the request for money as an opportunity to vent their spleens.

On Wednesday evening, only hours after it started, the GoFundMe was taken down amid reports of people trolling Single's plea for money.

This comment on the Dan Single crowdfunding his hospital bills yarn is uh... quite something… https://t.co/wbYKlOJxNP

Oooof. This GoFundMe is not quite going to plan for Dan Single.

I can't believe ksubi co founder dan single was asking general public $$ for flights back to Sydney + hospital recovery bills!

Single'd alleged GoFundMe also noted that there would be a fundraising dinner in Sydney in early May – it's not yet known if this will go ahead. BuzzFeed News has contacted Single's management, The Look Agency, for comment.