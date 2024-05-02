Nicholas Galitzine On Why "The Idea Of You" Is "Some Of The Best Acting" He's Done

Nicholas Galitzine's latest film, The Idea of You, is out today, and according to him, it's "some of the best acting" he's done to date.
The film stars Galitzine as Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of boy band August Moon, who begins an unexpected romance with Solène, a 40-year-old single mother.
We adore Anne Hathaway (who doesn't, TBH), so when we had the opportunity to speak to Galitzine about The Idea of You, we just had to know what working with Hathaway was like. Was she everything we'd expect and more? Was there anything he could tell us about her that we wouldn't expect?
Thankfully, Galitzine obliged, and said it was "just a joy" working with her.
"I’ve been a fan of her work for such a long time and she was on my bucket list of people that I wanted to work with," he said, adding that he "never really" thought he'd get the chance to work with her.
"She was just incredibly gracious from day one," he continued. "She cares so much about her work, and her characters, and I think we have a similar work ethic and we needed to draw on that at times in the movie."
As for something we wouldn't expect, Galitzine said that Hathaway is actually "a massive nerd".
"And I say that in the best way possible, because we are both kind of nerdy people," he added. "She’s, I think, one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever met, as well. She’s such a reader, she’s always got a book in her hand, she supports the same football club as I do, which I love."
But why does Galitzine think that this role is some of the best acting he's done? Well, in The Idea of You, Galitzine performs with his fictional boy band August Moon, complete with choreography and lifts.
Being big fans of Galitizine, we had heard about how he broke an ankle while filming the miniseries Mary & George, so we were curious if there had been any other close calls during the filming of The Idea of You.
Thankfully, Galitzine said that there weren't "any other physical injuries" while filming. On the other hand, both he and Hathaway "got deathly sick at one point".
"The latter half of the gallery sequence, when you’re starting to feel the flirtation start to brew, I was in SUCH a bad way," he recalled with a laugh. "Having to sort of be playful, and flirty, and charming, while feeling like you’re on death’s door was some of the best acting I think I’ve done to date — hopefully people don’t register that!"
Meanwhile, Hathaway was "really, really sick" during one of the film's more emotional scenes (that we won't spoil here!). "So this is kind of what I was saying before, as well, [about] the reliance on one another to really pull each other over the line," he said.