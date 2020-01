Revealing that her album was apparently neck and neck with another "incredible artist" in the race for number one, Selena continued: "If you don’t mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me."

She added: "This is, again, something I dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it’s something you all can just enjoy and have. So, no worries either way, I’m happy."