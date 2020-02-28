You can always bank on Halsey to be open and honest about her personal life, and her latest interview was no different.
In a conversation with the Guardian to promote her latest album, Manic, the singer candidly spoke about how she felt after she had a miscarriage, a topic she's been open about in the past.
"It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," Halsey told the Guardian. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do."
However, despite her past experiences and being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2016 — a painful medical condition where the uterine lining grows outside the uterus — Halsey revealed that her plans for motherhood are looking optimistic.
Halsey is currently dating American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters. The pair confirmed their relationship in October, posing for a Halloween picture together.
You can read Halsey's full interview with the Guardian here.
Ben Henry is a celebrity reporter for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.