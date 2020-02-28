Halsey has previously revealed that she's had three miscarriages. Back in 2018, the star opened up about one particular experience where she miscarried while performing on stage.

In an interview on The Doctors, she said: "Before I could even really figure out what [being pregnant] meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."