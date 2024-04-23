  • Add Yours badge

It's Time To Share The Films That Are Accepted To Be Bad That You Really Like Anyway

Someone, somewhere, must enjoy Batman & Robin.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
by Benjamin Dzialdowski

BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and we all have different tastes and preferences when it comes to films. Often though, public consensus will be so strong against a film, that you'll feel like you're the only one that likes it.

NBC

So, we want to know that unpopular film that you just love anyway.

Perhaps, somehow, you actually had great fun watching Cats?

Universal Pictures

Or maybe the Twilight movies are your guilty pleasure?

Summit Entertainment

Perhaps Sharknado is an annual watch for you?

Syfy

Or do you just love Batman & Robin for your own reasons?

Warner Bros.

Whatever it is, we want to know what unpopular film you love anyway, and WHY. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article!