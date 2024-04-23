It's Time To Share The Films That Are Accepted To Be Bad That You Really Like Anyway

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and we all have different tastes and preferences when it comes to films. Often though, public consensus will be so strong against a film, that you'll feel like you're the only one that likes it.
So, we want to know that unpopular film that you just love anyway.
Perhaps, somehow, you actually had great fun watching Cats?
Or maybe the Twilight movies are your guilty pleasure?
Perhaps Sharknado is an annual watch for you?
Or do you just love Batman & Robin for your own reasons?
Whatever it is, we want to know what unpopular film you love anyway, and WHY. Leave a comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed article!