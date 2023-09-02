Nature is WIIIIILD. There is still so much we don't know about the natural world, but there are some unsettling, and terrifying things that we do know.
Here are 13 creepy and unsettling facts I recently learned about nature...
1.
This jellyfish can sink boats.
2.
Crows can remember faces.
3.
Slow lorises can rot flesh.
4.
Killer bees have a horrible way of getting you.
5.
Leeches can get ~seriously~ big.
6.
Mosquitoes need human blood for their eggs.
7.
Horned Lizards can squirt blood from their eyes.
9.
A tongue-eating louse does what it says on the tin.
10.
Zombie fungus has mind-control abilities.
11.
Horsehair worms make their host drown themselves.
12.
There are cat-sized rats.
14.
Locusts are actually grasshoppers that have changed form.
15.
Vampire bats feed exclusively on blood.
16.
There are huge black holes in the ocean.
17.
Assassin bugs wear the bodies of their victims on their backs.
