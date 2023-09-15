Community·Posted on 15 Sept 2023Tell Us Which Supporting Movie Character Is ~Actually~ The Best Part Of The FilmThe Genie in Aladdin > anyone else in Aladdin.by Benjamin DzialdowskiBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink While most films will have a main character, they're not necessarily the *best* character. Sometimes, there's someone else who steals the show every time they are on the screen. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC So, we want to know your favourite supporting MOVIE characters, and why they were so great! Perhaps you were far more captivated by the Genie's scenes than Aladdin's? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Buena Vista Pictures Distribution Or maybe you thought that Caesar stole the show in The Hunger Games? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Lionsgate Did you think that Rod was low-key the best character in Get Out? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Pictures Or perhaps you think that O-Ren is actually the most interesting character in Kill Bill? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Miramax Whoever they are, tell us the supporting movie character(s) that you think are actually the best and WHY. Leave your comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed post or video.