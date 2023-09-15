  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Supporting Movie Character Is ~Actually~ The Best Part Of The Film

The Genie in Aladdin > anyone else in Aladdin.

by Benjamin Dzialdowski

While most films will have a main character, they're not necessarily the *best* character. Sometimes, there's someone else who steals the show every time they are on the screen.

So, we want to know your favourite supporting MOVIE characters, and why they were so great!

Perhaps you were far more captivated by the Genie's scenes than Aladdin's?

Or maybe you thought that Caesar stole the show in The Hunger Games?

Did you think that Rod was low-key the best character in Get Out?

Or perhaps you think that O-Ren is actually the most interesting character in Kill Bill?

Whoever they are, tell us the supporting movie character(s) that you think are actually the best and WHY. Leave your comment below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed post or video.