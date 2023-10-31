People Are Sharing The Strange Facts That Most People Don't Know, And I'm Deffo Keeping Some Of These

Everyone has their one party facts that they think no one else knows.
Well, recently, Reddit user u/RealisticChildhood80 asked R/AskRedit: "What's the strangest fact you know that most people don't?" Here are some of the best ones:
1. "If you are exposed to roaches for a long enough time you will become allergic to them. This also means you become allergic to pre-ground coffee"
2. "Roach dust is attributed to the increased prevalence of asthma in inner-city kids."
3. "That there are billions of pounds of cheese owned by the American government stored in a cave in Missouri."
4. "A test pilot for America's first jet wore a gorilla mask when flying so if other pilots saw it they would be written off as seeing things."
5. "Charles Osborne (USA, 1894-1991) was the victim of the longest attack of hiccups, which lasted 68 years."
10. "The first person and the last person to die during the construction of the Hoover Dam were father and son, and they died 14 years to the day apart."
11. "Snakes can predict earthquakes. They can sense an upcoming earthquake from a staggering 75 miles away, up to five whole days before it happens."
13. "The male Argonaut octopus impregnates the female by detaching and throwing his penis at her. It then swims after her while he slumps off to regrow his penis."
15. "Bed bugs reproduce using a sexual method called 'traumatic insemination'. The male bed bug stabs the female bed bug with his penis randomly about her exoskeleton."
