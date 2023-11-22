We Spoke To The Creators And A Competitor Of "Squid Game: The Challenge" To Find Out What It Was Really Like

Why did you apply for the show?



I knew I was the kind of person that shouldn't be on this show, they couldn't have written it better [for me]. When I watched the original show, I was like, 'If it was me there, I would've just done the perfect thing in that moment. I'd have been more clever than anyone'. I like to be delusional sometimes, I think it sometimes helps you cope with life.

What did you learn about yourself while competing, did you surprise yourself?

Honestly, looking back now, I'm surprised. If you tell me right now, that you'd have to stay still at intervals for seven hours in very cold weather, I'd say no chance, no chance in hell. I like warmth, and port, and fireplaces.



Looking back though, I had some motivation. When you're there you really get to think of what's important in life, mainly my ex. That was probably the biggest motivator, cause you're there like, 'What can I think of?' And I'll tell you something, hate is stronger than love.