    "Squid Game: The Challenge" Is A Real Life "Squid Game" Show For Netflix, And It Looks Kinda Wild

    “$4.56 million dollars — people do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    It's been two years since Squid Game came out and took the world by storm, becoming Netflix's most popular series ever.

    The Korean drama, which follows a group of hard-on-their-luck individuals competing to survive and win a fortune, went on to pick up a host of awards.

    Well, get ready for more, because coming to Netflix on the 22nd November is Squid Game: The Challenge, which will bring the now iconic competition to life.

    Just like the show, 456 people will be competing on Squid Game: The Challenge – a series of challenges inspired by the series – to win a life-changing 4.56 million dollars! Viewers will get to watch the chaos and tension unfold over 10 episodes, in which contestants will be whittled down until there is just one winner.

    Oh, and yes, that eye-watering total prize money does makes Squid Game: The Challenge the most lucrative reality game show of all time.

    One contestant can be heard saying "$4.56 million dollars — people do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less"... art imitates life imitates art, I guess.

    Judging by the teaser trailer, I think we can assume that the challenges will be replications of the ones in the series, and will test the competitors in a variety of different ways.

    Contenders will either be asked to go alone or form groups to take on the challenges we've all come to know and... Love?

    Unlike the series though, I think we can assume that being eliminated will not come with the grizzly repercussions that we saw in the show (thankfully).

    Have a look at the first trailer here:

    What are your thoughts on the series? Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments!