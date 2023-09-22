"Squid Game: The Challenge" Is A Real Life "Squid Game" Show For Netflix, And It Looks Kinda Wild

It's been two years since Squid Game came out and took the world by storm, becoming Netflix's most popular series ever.
Well, get ready for more, because coming to Netflix on the 22nd November is Squid Game: The Challenge, which will bring the now iconic competition to life.
Oh, and yes, that eye-watering total prize money does makes Squid Game: The Challenge the most lucrative reality game show of all time.
Judging by the teaser trailer, I think we can assume that the challenges will be replications of the ones in the series, and will test the competitors in a variety of different ways.
Unlike the series though, I think we can assume that being eliminated will not come with the grizzly repercussions that we saw in the show (thankfully).
