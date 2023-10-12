"Get This Party Started" Was Written For Madonna But Ended Up With Pink, And 14 Other Songs That Were Written By A Different Artist

Many artists pen their own songs and lyrics, some (as you may find), even write songs for a host of other musicians. This means that some iconic tracks were actually written by other people or other huge artists.
So, here are 15 huge songs that were written by someone else:
Have a listen here:
Have a listen here:
3. "Till the World Ends" – Britney Spears
Have a listen:
4. "Irreplaceable" – Beyoncé
Have a listen:
5. "Party in the USA" – Miley Cyrus
Here it is:
6. "Little Things" – One Direction
Here it is:
7. "Forget You" – Cee Lo Green
This is it:
8. "I Will Always Love You" – Whitney Houston
Have a listen:
9. "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" – Marvin Gaye
Have a listen:
10. “…Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears
Look here:
11. "Material Girl" – Madonna
Have a listen:
12. "My Heart Will Go On" – Celine Dion
Here it is:
13. "My Way" – Frank Sinatra
Have a listen:
14. "Don’t Cha" – The Pussycat Dolls
Here's the track:
15. "Get the Party Started" – Pink
Take a look:
What other iconic songs were written by someone else? Let us know in the comments below!
Thumbnail credits: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Disney+