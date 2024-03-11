"Ryan Gosling For Super Bowl Halftime Show" – 15 Tweets That Prove Ryan Gosling Managed To Win The Entire Oscars

Browse links
"God made men and sent Ryan Gosling as an apology."
god made men and sent ryan gosling as an apology— val (@lalalandism) March 11, 2024
They didn’t give him an Oscar so Ryan Gosling stole the show. pic.twitter.com/NOfbH3rsoG— johnny. (@thejohnny81) March 11, 2024
“mom what was it like to witness ryan gosling’s iconic ‘i’m just ken’ oscar performance in real time?” pic.twitter.com/Q3MBZXloAt— ًcaroline (@HAWTH0RNES) March 11, 2024
Ryan Gosling has more stage presence than any male pop star alive pic.twitter.com/m29gGrF7Af— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 11, 2024
I love that Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and America Ferrera freaked out over Ryan Gosling’s Oscars performance as if they were at a One Direction concert pic.twitter.com/fzr4twOGse— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024
ryan gosling outperforming some of the pop girls oh id be embarrassed asf— clementine (@ilyclemmie) March 11, 2024
ok can't believe i'm saying this, but Ryan Gosling for Super Bowl Halftime show?— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) March 11, 2024
ryan gosling 8 week run as corny collins when.— caitlin (@caitalopram) March 11, 2024
ryan gosling has always been a performer— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/qrNDRreMbb
Ryan Gosling’s face lighting up after he sees Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall, clapping on the big screen at the Oscars LOL pic.twitter.com/maKz53vAHp— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024
I hope some studio exec is watching this Ryan Gosling Oscars performance and decides to greenlight The Nice Guys 2— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 11, 2024
petition for ryan gosling to host the oscars.— aidan (@AlDANS_) March 11, 2024
I have a lot of respect for Ryan Gosling's refusal to mail in anything ever. The man had a legitimately legendary performance in a fucking SNL digital short.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 11, 2024
Ryan Gosling sneaks back to his seat after his show stealing I’m Just Ken performance and immediately hugs his mother. #Oscars Then #Barbie Margot Robbie congratulates her Ken on bringing the house down. pic.twitter.com/i20ihafqo7— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AKbSfRmFdK— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024